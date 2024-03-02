Dr. Lee Merritt Rejects Virus Theory - Spike Protein is a Lie - Parasites and EMF Take Center Stage
Dr. Lee Merritt with a refreshing interview hosted by Dr. Jane Ruby. (2/26/2024)
“I’m not going to listen to people talking to me about a spike protein until you prove to me it exists” - Dr. Lee Merritt
Why the 1918 Pandemic was not a comminicable disease or caused by a “virus”
In 1905 Fredrick Taylor Gates (No relation to Bill Gates) convinced John D. Rockefeller to get involved in medicine to fight the energy-sapping parasite known as “hookworm”.
Frederick Gates was an American Baptist clergyman, educator, and the principal business and philanthropic advisor to industrialist, John D. Rockefeller, Sr., from 1891 to 1923.
CDC: “Most people infected with hookworms have no symptoms. Some have gastrointestinal symptoms, especially persons who are infected for the first time. The most serious effects of hookworm infection are blood loss leading to anemia, in addition to protein loss.”
Pergamon Press was an Oxford-based publishing house, founded by Paul Rosbaud and Robert Maxwell (Israel’s Super Spy), that published scientific and medical books and journals. Originally called Butterworth-Springer, it is now an imprint of Elsevier.
Optogenetics: First introduced in neuroscience, today, optogenetics represents a groundbreaking technology that enables optical modulation of selected cells within variety of complex tissues via introduction of natural or engineered proteins containing a photoreceptive domain coupled to biological function.
The Truman Show (Movie) - Accepting the reality that’s given to us.
Dr. Lee Merritt interviews Dr. Tom Cowan (2021)
Is that why Big Pharma had such a hard on for Ivermectin? Or any other drug that works against parasites?
Is that why turbo cancers are so prevalent after the roll out of those experimental injections?
Curious minds want to know.