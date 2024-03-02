“I’m not going to listen to people talking to me about a spike protein until you prove to me it exists” -

In 1905 Fredrick Taylor Gates (No relation to Bill Gates) convinced John D. Rockefeller to get involved in medicine to fight the energy-sapping parasite known as “hookworm”.

Frederick Gates was an American Baptist clergyman, educator, and the principal business and philanthropic advisor to industrialist, John D. Rockefeller, Sr., from 1891 to 1923.

CDC: “Most people infected with hookworms have no symptoms. Some have gastrointestinal symptoms, especially persons who are infected for the first time. The most serious effects of hookworm infection are blood loss leading to anemia, in addition to protein loss.”

Pergamon Press was an Oxford-based publishing house, founded by Paul Rosbaud and Robert Maxwell (Israel’s Super Spy), that published scientific and medical books and journals. Originally called Butterworth-Springer, it is now an imprint of Elsevier.

Optogenetics: First introduced in neuroscience, today, optogenetics represents a groundbreaking technology that enables optical modulation of selected cells within variety of complex tissues via introduction of natural or engineered proteins containing a photoreceptive domain coupled to biological function.