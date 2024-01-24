Dr Kaufman delivers an introspective interview to explain how he became a skeptic of allopathic medicine when he personally witnessed medications proven to be either useless or harmful in peer-reviewd acedemia, continue to be perscribed as a Rockefeller Pharma business model. Most medical school graduates will abide by this dishonest medical orthodoxy except for a few endowed with an indomitable spirit and and Einstein’s Holy curiosity where an obsession for the truth becomes more important than a financially successful medical practice.

Do viruses cause disease? Do viruses even exist as described? We thought these were basic axioms within medical science but perhaps we should take another look. We pose these and other questions to our distinguished guest Dr. Andrew Kaufman. Join me along with C.J. "The Lion of Losantiville" and Karis "The Pilgrim of Persepolis" as Dr. Kaufman takes us on a wild ride down the rabbit hole of virology.

How to Get Involved with Dr. Kaufman’s resources