Does Sunscreen Cause Cancer? (Dr. Sam Bailey)
Melanoma rates are on the rise despite the use of sunscreens. Let’s have a look at some of the lies surrounding sunscreen and what you should do instead.
Dr. Sam Bailey: How many times was I told to liberally slop on the sunscreen when I was growing up? We were told that sun exposure was dangerous and caused skin cancers.
However, the last four decades indicate that there is a major problem with the sunscreen narrative. In fact, the wheels were falling off the “science” by the early 2000s. Why are the rates of cancer climbing and why is the allopathic model broken?
Let’s have a look at some of the lies surrounding sunscreen and what you should do instead…
