Occam’s Razor provides the most reasonable explanation as to why burned vehicles “appear” to be “melted”. A closer look reveals to me it was not Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) but a combination of GASOLINE, HIGH WINDS, GRASS and ALUMINUM.
In my opinion everything that is seen in these videos can be explained by fire embers encountering gasoline as it leaks from the tanks and under the hood of the burned vehicles.
The extensive use of ALUMINUM in car engines, wheel covers and styling details is the chief cause of the misplaced DEW drama.
Aluminum has a low melting point of 1,200 Deg F. compared to steel at 2,700 Deg, F. Late model cars are not like your Father’s Oldsmobile. Modern cars are designed to be light-weight to achieve high gas mileage and use aluminum engine blocks to achieve it.
If you’re looking for a STAR WARS weapon, consider how a well-timed high pressure area, north of Maui was responsible for the near hurricane force winds that had nothing to do with the media’s TC Dora distraction, located too far south to be of much consequence.
Visit the dramatic Sailboat video to see how the winds developed including formation of tornados or "firenados".
The Weather is a Force Multiplier - Owning the Weather in 2025
Weather weaponization has long been part of the US military arsenal but more often used to control people and hijack their assets rather than disarm deadly hurricanes and tornados.
The list includes HAARP, ionospheric heaters, Geoengineering, NEXRAD and more. Look through GeoengineeringWatch.org and ClimateViewer to see the possibilities.
Part 1 - Maui D.E.W: Evidence of Direct Energy Weapon? Judge For Yourself.
Part 2: Two Miles from the site of the Lahaina Fire a "Melted" Car as Surrounded by Gravel! D.E.W. or What?
GASOLINE, HIGH WINDS, GRASS and ALUMINUM.
When I first read that I laughed because I thought you were joking, until I realized you were serious....
Thanks for the reasonable post.
The climate cult will blame every fire, tornado, hurricane and storm on muh climate change. Reasonable people cringe at this type of stupidity and propaganda.
The other side of this of course are “truthers” or whatever the label is. At the extreme every sudden death is because of the jabs. Queen Elizabeth dies aged 156 and it’s because she took the jabs, not because she’s older than dirt. It’s the same with fires. Most wildfires are caused by people, either arson or carelessness. Are some from DEW? Maybe. But it’s reckless to claim every natural disaster is the result of muh globalists, etc. It wasn’t that long ago that some alternative media were suggesting some sort of nefarious intent behind food processing plant fires. When put into context it was a nothingburger.