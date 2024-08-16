The Covid "Injection" is a BIOWEAPON and WEAPON of MASS DESTRUCTION, (Dr Francis Boyle)

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo issued a statement on Jan. 3, 2024, calling for a halt in the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

On Dec 6, 2023, Dr. Ladapo sent an inquiry letter to FDA’s Dr. Robert Califf pointing out the published risks of the Covid mRNA Covid injection - (LINK)

In September 2023, he recommended against updated COVID-19 vaccines for Floridians under age 65. Then, in October, he called recommendations for the updated vaccines “anti-human” and said as a doctor he would be “very uncomfortable” recommending them to anyone.