Did You Hear that Texas is Suing Pfizer? (Karen Kingston)
Texas is suing Pfizer for 18 violations across 5 counts of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Texas is petitioning for a restraining order against Pfizer and billions of dollars. (12/9/23)
Continue to Karen Kingston’s Substack HERE
FANTASTIC!
Let us hope that this case is the first "ripple" that precedes a "tsunami" of lawsuits and prosecutions atainst EVERYONE who has been involved in all of the deadly and destructive schemes that the are using to usher into the world the new world order.
Mark Venzke