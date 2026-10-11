DIABOLICAL: THE EPSTEIN FILES (DOCUMENTARY)

Diabolical: The Epstein Files investigates how the life and crimes of Jeffrey Epstein led to a grassroots movement against powerful elites in a divided America. It delves into the legal and political turmoil that followed Epstein’s death in jail in 2019, which fueled widespread conspiracy theories. The documentary also addresses unanswered questions surrounding Epstein’s death, including claims and debates about what truly occurred.

ABC News launched a new documentary unit, with its debut feature titled Diabolical: The Epstein Files. This 90-minute documentary aired on Monday, March 2, at 8:00 PM on ABC TV and ABC iview, and later secured an international deal with HBO Max for release in Europe starting in September. The film examines the life, crimes, and eventual downfall of Jeffrey Epstein, exploring his network of influence and the circumstances surrounding his death, as well as various conspiracy theories.

Walkley Award-winning reporter Grace Tobin is on the ground, interviewing individuals closely associated with the story as the Epstein files are released. These interviewees include Republican politicians Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Epstein’s brother Mark (who believes Epstein was murdered), journalist Julie K. Brown, and survivors of Epstein’s abuse. The documentary aims to provide a comprehensive and meticulous examination of the case, focusing on facts and offering clarity amidst its complexity.