DHS: Speaking Against the Covid Bioweapon Injection Can Target You as a Domestic Terrorist
DHS Document Targets those who spread misinformation, disinformation or malinformation
DHS Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland - February 07, 2022
The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors. These threat actors seek to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence
A trip down memory lane chronicling how Homeland Security labeled us all ‘domestic terrorists’ for trying to warn people about the harms of the COVID shots, masking kids, warnings and attacks meant to achieve COVID compliance. Will the same op be run during a climate emergency?
Video: Jefferey Jaxen Reports DHS Intimidation for Speaking out
Fk’em.
Harold
I have not doubt that they will be going after anyone that doesn’t go along with the government narrative no matter what it is.