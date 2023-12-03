Debunking Virology - Dr Tom Cowan

How to make a polio vaccine + a rebuttal- Webinar from August 30th, 2023

Dr. Cowan discussed the following:

The making of the polio vaccine. This study can be found here:

https://brandfolder.com/s/jgsqq6fcmv86rw3zg8w7rrst

Dr. Cowan also does a rebuttal from the Twitter spaces event a few weeks ago.

The studies that were submitted to him & were discussed can be found by clicking on the links below:

https://brandfolder.com/s/jc8qshc5qfjjhxrpq7zsncn

https://www.nature.com/articles/423240a

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-022-01780-9

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12114528/

Part one of a three part series. "A Farewell to Virology" is a 29,000 word essay debunking virus theory and virology, written by Dr Mark Bailey, MBChB, PGDipMSM, MHealSc. It has yet to be contested and the purpose of this film is to explain why.

This film version walks the layperson through the paper and scientific evidence in an easy, simple and understandable way, so that they may better understand and be able to easily explain to others the great hoax of the last few centuries and certainly last three years, that fictional particles called "viruses" exist, cause illness and are reasons to lock down and destroy societies and economies and cause lifelong disease and misery through needless and useless vaccination programs. They don't.