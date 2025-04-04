"Debunking Geoengineering Myths" - Reinette Solum & Jim Lee
It's a theory that most "persistent contrails" are a relatively harmless product of high relative humidity while admitting there may be a nefarious plot hiding behind the published contrail science.
The thrust of this presentation is the risk associated with the gigantic increase in commercial air traffic from the 1960’s to present day with about 43 MILLION FLIGHTS PER YEAR. We may all agree that pollution from jet engine combustion is a literal RAIN of toxic engine byproducts and measured in the TONS PER DAY over the US alone .. and a likely MILLIONS OF TONS PER DAY, globally. This important but somewhat lop-sided emphasis on toxic aviation byprodicts could be an unwelcome distraction for those who prefer to expose the issues of weather warfare issues for deliberate flooding, droughts and against mankind but should be considered by anyone interested in seeing blue skies, again… But stick with Reinette Solum to discover the other important half of the “contrail” catastrophe.
If persistent contrails could be attributed to high relative humidity, we might challenge that notion by asking why these persistent trails are only seen at cruising altitude but hardly ever witnessed by citizens or control tower personnel while the aircraft is on final approach as it descends to land at an airport where relative humidity is likely to be much higher as reported by the University of Wyoming Atmospheric Science Radiosonde Archive
Debunkers claim it’s a misunderstood conclusion that high bypass jet engines produce almost no contrails as promoted at GeoengineeringWatch.org
Influence of propulsion efficiency on contrail formation Ulrich Schumann
“Aircraft with more efficient propulsion cause contrails more frequently. The climatic impact depends on the relative importance of increased contrail frequency and reduced carbon dioxide emissions for increased efficiency, and on other parameters, and has not yet been quantified.”
In response to the “science”, it’s fair to question these conclusions when observers witness aircraft flyng side-by-side at the same altitude will exhibit contrails from one aircraft while the other aircraft emits no contrails.
Original Youtube Video at Climate Viewer
WINDY.COM contains the ability to forecast contrail formation at vrious altitudes
Jim Lee: Weather Modification History - https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
Reinette Solum is an honest and high functioning individual. It’s not likely she’s attempting to hack her audience with misdirection, however it’s apparent to me that she hasn’t fully visited or processed all available observations, so she is left to guess the answer for the instantaneous on-off-on contrail appearance of jet aircraft that cannot be explained as the fault high ambient humidity.
Why is it we only see peristent contrails at flight level and almost never as the aircraft descends to visibly appraoch the airport for landing even though the relative humidy is higher as the aircraft descends. Somehow the trails just disappear.
Can Aircraft Spray Aerosols Through Nozzles?
Technology exists to spray chemicals from onboard tanks installed in an aircraft
“CONTRAILS” ON-OFF-ON at same altitude and column of air as the companion jet aircraft.
CONTRAILS ON-OFF-ON
AIR SHOW
CHEM-SMILE
Even with proof that contrails are formed due to high relative humidity it has also been acknowledge by Reinette Senum that the covert spraying of chemicals could occuring to control the weather.
Evidence that an Ice-free Arctic could be the Agenda
Is it a coincidence that Pres. Trump is lusting for Greenland?
Regardless which version of contrail science we accept, the combined result is a deliberate plan of climate change and the arctic as the target.
Thanks. The goal of focusing everyone on contaminants of jet fuel might be that folks would be less likely to encourage government to do anything about it. Few would want to limit air travel or transportation of goods. If you convince legislators that it is a normal process - they would not be likely to act. Of course if it was jet fuel (yet to see any test of the actual fuel used) then it would be fairly simple to go back to what was used before. Many states require exhaust inspections for vehicles. If you fail you cannot get an inspection sticker or tag until the problem is corrected. What I have observed myself and photographed and from what I have seen others put out there - is inconsistent with the just fuel additive theory.
I doubt that anyone who is involved in the top level of these operations believes that the purpose is to stop “global” warming. Perhaps they tell the pilots that and no doubt they are willing to believe it since they want to keep their jobs. COVID showed us what people were willing to do and believe (despite commonsense and their own observations) for job security or extra money. This is a satanic agenda.
I do not subscribe to Jim Lee's version, however I do find his booking on so many channels and shows and the presence of other "experts" showing up to advise very curious. He may believe what he is saying or he might be just repeating information provided to him. Too many groups have been infiltrated. As with 9/11, the fires, COVID and so many others - I am willing to listen to others but I will observe and do my own deep dive. What also tends to be missing is the role of NEXRAD in all of this. https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-conus-comp_radar-200-1-100-1&checked=map&colorbar=undefined