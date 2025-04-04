The thrust of this presentation is the risk associated with the gigantic increase in commercial air traffic from the 1960’s to present day with about 43 MILLION FLIGHTS PER YEAR. We may all agree that pollution from jet engine combustion is a literal RAIN of toxic engine byproducts and measured in the TONS PER DAY over the US alone .. and a likely MILLIONS OF TONS PER DAY, globally. This important but somewhat lop-sided emphasis on toxic aviation byprodicts could be an unwelcome distraction for those who prefer to expose the issues of weather warfare issues for deliberate flooding, droughts and against mankind but should be considered by anyone interested in seeing blue skies, again… But stick with Reinette Solum to discover the other important half of the “contrail” catastrophe.

If persistent contrails could be attributed to high relative humidity, we might challenge that notion by asking why these persistent trails are only seen at cruising altitude but hardly ever witnessed by citizens or control tower personnel while the aircraft is on final approach as it descends to land at an airport where relative humidity is likely to be much higher as reported by the University of Wyoming Atmospheric Science Radiosonde Archive

Debunkers claim it’s a misunderstood conclusion that high bypass jet engines produce almost no contrails as promoted at GeoengineeringWatch.org

Influence of propulsion efficiency on contrail formation Ulrich Schumann

Science Direct

“Aircraft with more efficient propulsion cause contrails more frequently. The climatic impact depends on the relative importance of increased contrail frequency and reduced carbon dioxide emissions for increased efficiency, and on other parameters, and has not yet been quantified.”

In response to the “science”, it’s fair to question these conclusions when observers witness aircraft flyng side-by-side at the same altitude will exhibit contrails from one aircraft while the other aircraft emits no contrails.

Original Youtube Video at Climate Viewer

WINDY.COM contains the ability to forecast contrail formation at vrious altitudes

Save Our Skies Platform

Jim Lee: Weather Modification History - https://weathermodificationhistory.com/

Reinette Solum is an honest and high functioning individual. It’s not likely she’s attempting to hack her audience with misdirection, however it’s apparent to me that she hasn’t fully visited or processed all available observations, so she is left to guess the answer for the instantaneous on-off-on contrail appearance of jet aircraft that cannot be explained as the fault high ambient humidity.

Why is it we only see peristent contrails at flight level and almost never as the aircraft descends to visibly appraoch the airport for landing even though the relative humidy is higher as the aircraft descends. Somehow the trails just disappear.

Can Aircraft Spray Aerosols Through Nozzles?

Technology exists to spray chemicals from onboard tanks installed in an aircraft

“CONTRAILS” ON-OFF-ON at same altitude and column of air as the companion jet aircraft.

CONTRAILS ON-OFF-ON

AIR SHOW

CHEM-SMILE

Even with proof that contrails are formed due to high relative humidity it has also been acknowledge by Reinette Senum that the covert spraying of chemicals could occuring to control the weather.

Evidence that an Ice-free Arctic could be the Agenda

Is it a coincidence that Pres. Trump is lusting for Greenland?

Regardless which version of contrail science we accept, the combined result is a deliberate plan of climate change and the arctic as the target.