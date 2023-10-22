Ownership of securities as property has been replaced with a new legal concept of a "security entitlement", which is a contractual claim assuring a very weak position if the account provider becomes insolvent.

All securities are held in un-segregated pooled form. Securities used as collateral, and those restricted from such use, are held in the same pool.

All account holders, including those who have prohibited use of their securities as collateral, must, by law, receive only a pro-rata share of residual assets.

“Re-vindication,” i.e. the taking back of one’s own securities in the event of insolvency, is absolutely prohibited.

Account providers may legally borrow pooled securities to collateralize proprietary trading and financing.

"Safe Harbor" assures secured creditors priority claim to pooled securities ahead of account holders.