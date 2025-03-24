DARPA stands for “Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency”

Amazon's Jeff Bezos's grandfather - Lawrence Preston Gise - was a founder of DARPA back in 1958 - This was the same year that NASA was created.

Borrowing mostly from the advanced science of Nikola Tesla, some of DARPA’s specialties are in geophysical weapons, invasive nanotechnology, weather control (HAARP) where earthquakes, weaponized lasers, creation of drought and/or floods are made possible, virtually at the push of a button.

Most visibly, DARPA is involved in the release of toxic aerosols (aka chemtrails) from military and civilian aircraft in order to create an electrically conductive atmosphere making it possible to use the air we breathe as a weapon of mass destruction

WIKIPEDIA: “The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is a research and development agency of the United States Department of Defense responsible for the development of emerging technologies for use by the military.[3][4] Originally known as the Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA), the agency was created on February 7, 1958, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in response to the Soviet launching of Sputnik 1 in 1957. By collaborating with academia, industry, and government partners, DARPA formulates and executes research and development projects to expand the frontiers of technology and science, often beyond immediate U.S. military requirements.[5]

The name of the organization first changed from its founding name, ARPA, to DARPA, in March 1972, changing back to ARPA in February 1993, then reverted to DARPA in March 1996.[6]”