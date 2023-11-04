Dr. Mihalcea writes Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more. HERE

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the recipient of an Award for being the Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity” ( www.arthemasophiapublishing.com ). She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, developer of Blue Light Wellness wraps ( www.trublumedical.com ). You can reach her website for research updates, treatment recommendations and community efforts at www.dranamihalcea.com

Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and disabling self-assembly nanotechnology.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement https://nationalarm.org/board/ and is an Advisor to Targeted Justice.com https://www.targetedjustice.com/team-members.html.

Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right of Americans to choose their own health paths. She has practiced drug-free, natural medicine for 50 years by seeking the underlying cause of every illness and ailment and treating that root cause.