(9/22/2023) Oncologist and cancer researcher, Dr William Makis, is sounding the alarm on the sudden rise in “turbo cancers”, a recent term coined for the incredibly fast growing cancers found in COVID vaccinated individuals. Hear what the early data is showing in the causal relationship with the vaccine and the struggles doctors are having treating these patients.

Dr. William Makis Substack: TURBO CANCER Ages 18-24: College & University COVID-19 vaccine mandated students are now developing Stage 4 cancers - 72 cases (in 2023): Lymphoma, leukemia, brain, testicular, sarcoma, breast, colon

WHAT ARE TURBO-CANCERS? - in 2 Minutes

Is Governor DeSantis Responding to Turbo-Cancer Data related to Covid Vaccines?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Autumn Citta to the Florida Cancer Control and Research Advisory Council.

Citta, of Alachua, is an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner for the University of Florida College of Medicine with a specialty in Pediatrics. She is a current member of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASCTC) and received the 2017 and 2018 “Provider of the Year” Award from the University of Florida Health Cancer Center. Citta earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Florida Atlantic University and her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The Florida Cancer Control & Research Advisory Council (CCRAB) is an advisory body that was established by the Florida Legislature under Florida Statute 1004.435 to study cancer and recommend solutions and policy alternatives to the Board of Governors and the State Surgeon General. The council consists of 15 appointed members and was founded by state statute in 1979 to advise the Legislature, governor and surgeon general on ways to reduce Florida’s cancer burden. CCRAB serves as a steering body for statewide cancer prevention and control, closely studying and monitoring Florida’s cancer burden and recommending changes in policies, systems, and environments that lead to improved prevention, earliest detection, highest quality treatment, and survivorship from cancer.