Ken McCarthy is best known for his pioneering work in the movement to commercialize the Internet in the first part of the 1990s, including early experiments with legitimate e-mail advertising, contributions to the development of the banner ad, practical applications of pay-per-click advertising and Internet video. He is credited in Time magazine with originating the idea of using click-through rates as the key metric of website performance. BRASSCHECK LINK

Ken McCarthy discusses the medical murders which occurred during the Covid panic in his new book, “What The Nurses Saw”.

Human endeavors are inherently susceptible to imperfections, and this book does not focus on the typical errors that naturally accompany human activities.

As you delve into the firsthand testimonies and technical details laid out in these pages, characterizing the shortcomings of the COVID protocols as mere “errors” proves to be an oversimplification.

The chilling reality revealed in “What The Nurses Saw” transcends the realm of innocent mistakes. The protocols in question were explicitly mandated by those who wielded dictatorial authority over the medical system during the initial stages of the Panic in spring 2020. More disconcerting is the fact that when these protocols proved not only ineffective but also detrimental, seasoned healthcare professionals who voiced well-founded concerns found themselves muzzled through demotions, terminations, and orchestrated campaigns of intimidation. This suppression was actively fueled by the news media and facilitated by tech giants like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. Shockingly, some instances involved collaboration with the White House and the Department of Justice’s FBI.

If this narrative seems bleak, it’s because it is. “What the Nurses Saw” meticulously chronicles the real-world repercussions of bureaucratic overreach, particularly when Washington DC bureaucrats seize literal dictatorial control over the practice of medicine.

Beyond the human toll, there’s a financial angle too. A staggering one-fifth of all U.S. expenditures and one-third of tax dollars are funneled into the medical services industry. The United States, more than any other nation, has become deeply entrenched in the clutches of this industry. In this process, the industry and its operatives have wrought havoc on science, academia, and the news media, and now they are actively undermining the last bastion preserving the system’s semblance of functionality—the integrity of the nursing profession.