George Webb Substack HERE

National Resilience Manufacturing in Alachua Florida

Explore the Vaccine manufacturing facility - HERE

Meet Frances Arnold, Promoter of Directed Evolution

Frances Arnold National Medal of Technology and Innovation (HERE)

Frances H. Arnold PhD serves as Co-Chair of the President Biden’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology serving with Maria Zuber and Francis Collins.

She is also professor of chemical engineering, bioengineering, and biochemistry at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, CA.

She won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018 for her work on DIRECTED EVOLUTION of enzymes.

This is the fifth time a woman has won this award. Arnold was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the United States. She received her Nobel Prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden during the award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden. (WIKI)

NOTES:

SAN DIEGO – August 28, 2023 – National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines and Lifera, a biopharmaceutical company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), have entered into a non-binding term sheet for the development of biopharma manufacturing capacity in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (HERE)

Resilience Approved For $410M Financing From The Department Of Defense, In Partnership With The Development Finance Corporation, To Establish Resilient Biomanufacturing Capacity. (HERE)

Effectiveness of mRNA-1273, BNT162b2, and BBIBP-CorV vaccines against infection and mortality in children in Argentina, during