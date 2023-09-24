Covid-19 "Vaccines" Manufactured in Alachua Florida - George Webb
Investigative journalist. George Webb reports Covid-19 vaccines are manufactured at NATIONAL RESILIENCE. Inc. located in the greater Gainesville area of Alachua Florida
National Resilience Manufacturing in Alachua Florida
Meet Frances Arnold, Promoter of Directed Evolution
Frances H. Arnold PhD serves as Co-Chair of the President Biden’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology serving with Maria Zuber and Francis Collins.
She is also professor of chemical engineering, bioengineering, and biochemistry at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, CA.
She won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018 for her work on DIRECTED EVOLUTION of enzymes.
This is the fifth time a woman has won this award. Arnold was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the United States. She received her Nobel Prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden during the award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden. (WIKI)
