The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is releasing a report in response to a Congressional mandate in the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2022 related to solar radiation modification, also known as solar geoengineering. The report, which was developed in coordination with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other key federal agencies, identifies critical knowledge gaps and scopes potential research areas that could improve understanding of risks and benefits posed by solar radiation modification.

“This document focuses on atmospheric-based approaches to solar radiation modification (SRM), specifically stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and marine cloud brightening (MCB), following the recent and extensive 2021 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) report, Reflecting Sunlight: Recommendations for Solar Geoengineering Research and Research Governance. 1 Also following the approach of the 2021 NASEM report, this Research Plan mentions cirrus cloud thinning (CCT), even though this [Cirrus thinning] works by increasing outgoing thermal radiation and hence is not strictly speaking SRM. There is relatively little work to date on CCT, and this Plan’s treatment of it reflects that paucity of knowledge.”

Note: A report on cirrus clouds and aircraft contrails contribution to surface warming was covered in the 1999 “IPCC SPECIAL REPORT AVIATION AND THE GLOBAL ATMOSPHERE” . See Page 7

“Contrails tend to warm the Earth’s surface, similar to thin high [Cirrus] clouds.”

