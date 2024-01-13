Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a hearing on deaths and injuries caused by COVID-19 vaccines with special witnesses Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Dr. Kirk Milhoan. January 12, 2024.

Rumble Video: HERE

Covid Hearings Part 1 (11/13/2023)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Holds Hearing On Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries: Part 1 (11/13/23)

Previous U.S. Government COVID-19 Meetings & Events:

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries To Stop COVID Vaccine From Being Added To Childhood Vaccine Schedule

White Coat Summit: An American Awakening Of Doctors Joined By Lawmakers

The Complete, Unedited Congressional Hearing On The Weaponization Of The Federal Government

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Opening Statement - Hearing On The Weaponization Of The Federal Government

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies In Congress: No Childhood Vaccine Has Ever Been Fully Tested!

Select Subcommittee On Coronavirus Pandemic: The Constitution Is Not Suspended In Times Of Crisis

Missouri Attorney General: The "Censorship Enterprise" The U.S. Gov. Deployed Against Americans

Louisiana Solicitor General: How COVID Policies Grievously Violated Constitutional Authority

Congressman Kevin Kiley Roasts Miguel Cardona & Xavier Becerra Over School Children Mask Mandates

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Refuses To Answer Questions About COVID Censorship

Michigan State GOP leader Kristina Karamo: Defenseless People Are Easy Targets For Tyrants

House Weaponization Of The Federal Government Hearing On Twitter Files (Full Meeting - 03/09/23)

24 Minutes Of Standout Comments From The House Judiciary Committee's Hearing On The Twitter Files

Michael Shellenberger's Opening Statement - The Judiciary Committee's Hearing On The Twitter Files

Matt Taibbi's Opening Statement - The Judiciary Committee's Hearing On The Twitter Files

Rep. Jim Jordan: There Are 9 Million Reasons Two Scientists Changed Their Stance On Wuhan Lab Leak

Former CDC Director: Three Suspicious Events Took Place At The Wuhan Lab In September 2019

Select Subcommittee Roundtable: Examining COVID Policy Decisions (Full, Unedited Meeting - 02/28/23)

Brutal Opening Statements From Dr. Marty Makary & Dr. Jay Bhattacharya

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Former Twitter Executives For Censoring Her & Others

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace Grills Former Head Of Twitter Censoring Vijaya Gadde

Senator Ron Johnson - COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, Possible Causes Of Injuries

10-Minute Summary Of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's 3-Hour Washington D.C. COVID-19 Roundtable Meeting

One Chart That Says It All: Vaccinated People Dying In Far Greater Numbers Than Unvaccinated

Ed Dowd & Josh Stirling Present Alarming COVID-19 Vaccine Statistics At Washington D.C. Roundtable

How COVID Spokespeople Misled, Then Refused To Discuss & Debate Vaccine Disaster

Lt. Col. Theresa Long Describes Catastrophic Impact Of COVID-19 Vaccines On U.S. Military

ICAN Attorney Aaron Siri Describes Alarming V-Safe Data During Washington D.C. Roundtable

Ron DeSantis, Rand Paul, Ron Johnson WIN Elections, Plan To Expose & Repair COVID Lies & Injustices

U.S. Senators Ron Johnson And Ted Cruz Meet Members Of The People's Convoy

COVID-19: A Second Opinion – Washington D.C. Panel Discussion – January 24, 2022

Full 5-Hour Panel Discussion - COVID 19: A Second Opinion - January 24, 2022

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On COVID Vaccine Injuries, Federal Vaccine Mandate

Senator Ron Johnson & Families Speak: COVID Vaccine Adverse Reactions

Complete Exchange Between Senator Rand Paul & Dr. Anthony Fauci At Monkeypox Hearing

Heated Exchange Between U.S. Senator Rand Paul & Dr. Anthony Fauci On Vaccines & Royalties

Complete Heated Exchange Between Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci

COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths & Injuries

Increasing Death Rates, Plummeting Birth Rates, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)

Study Finds Staggering 17 Million Global Deaths After Covid Jab Rollout (Rancourt, Baudin & Mercier)

Denis Rancourt Sounds The All-Cause Mortality Alarm At International Crisis Summit 4

Collection Of Peer Reviewed Case Reports & Studies Citing Adverse Effects Post Covid Vaccination

Covid-19 Vaccine Pharmacovigilance Report

More Than 1,000 Peer Reviewed Articles On COVID Vaccine Injuries

COVID-19 Vaccination Stories, Side Effects & Healing

COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Tracking System (VAERS)

COVID-19 Vaccine Bad Batches Reference Page

Covid-19 – Vaccine-Induced T Cell Suppression, Virus Activation, Cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s

Vaccine-Induced "Turbo Cancer"

COVID-19 & Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE)

COVID-19 Menstrual & Breast Milk Disruptions, Miscarriages, Infertility, Shedding, DNA Contamination

COVID-19 Psychosis

COVID-19 - Mystery Clots In Vaccinated Deceased People

Has Our Blood Supply Been Contaminated By Vaccinated, Genetically-Modified Blood?

COVID-19 Healing Resources

