Two thirds of U.S. Zoomers see Jews as 'oppressors,' shocking new Harvard poll reveals

i24NEWS: About two thirds of Americans between the ages of 18-24 see Jews as oppressors, according to a poll conducted by Harris Insights and Analytics and Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies (CAPS).

Tim Truth reports a chemical attack on anti-genocide protestors at New York’s Columbia University. The attacks were alleged to be from pro-zionist infiltrators who sprayed students with an Israeli manufactured chemical weapon called “skunk” manufactured in Israel as a non-lethal crowd control in the Palestine west bank.

Pro-Palestinian students protesting outside the Columbia University campus on November 15, 2023 in New York City.

Chanting: “If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace”

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators , conluding a Tuition strike-week of action organized by the “Barnard-Columbia Abolition Collective”, “Student Worker Solidarity” and “Columbia University Apartheid Divest”, were met with pro-Israeli counterparts.

Protesters allegedly sprayed with hazardous chemical at pro-Palestinian rally, nearly two dozen report

Several students identified the substance as “Skunk,” a chemical developed in Israel and used for crowd control in the West Bank.

By Chris Mendell • January 22, 2024

Three students identified the substance as “Skunk,” a chemical developed by the Israeli firm Odortec and employed by the Israeli military against demonstrators in the West Bank, according to the BBC. The company Mistral Security supplies Skunk in the United States and describes the “non-lethal vile smelling liquid” as causing crowds to “cease their activities while allowing Law Enforcement to gain control with minimum injuries and casualties.”

Aside from its stench—which has been compared to sewage and rotting flesh—side effects of the chemical include nausea, skin rash, and vomiting, according to a 2016 report on crowd-control weapons by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Odortech - A Israeli military grade non-lethal weapon

A private Israeli company specializing in the research and development of advanced non-toxic, non-lethal scent-based repellents for law enforcement.

Odortec, in collaboration with the Technological Development Department of the Israel Police, developed “the Skunk”. The Skunk is classified as a scent-based non-lethal weapon. It was designed to be sprayed from a distance in order to disperse crowds. Although classified as “non-lethal”, Skunk can cause considerable harm. The Skunk mist, which is fired from a water cannon, is usually yellow and leaves a stench of sewage in the mouths, hair and clothes of the sprayed people – a stench very difficult to remove.

The Skunk’s safety data sheet indicates that the liquid can cause skin irritation, eye pain or redness and abdominal pain. According to the data sheet, inhalation of the liquid may cause breathing difficulties.

The Skunk was used for the first time in the occupied West Bank by the Israel Border Police in 2008. The Israeli army started using this device in 2009 in demonstrations in the West Bank, particularly in the villages of Bil’in, Ni’lin, Kafr Qaddum and Nabi Saleh.

Since then, the “Skunk” has been used on a regular basis by Israeli forced in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and on Palestinian protestors within Israel. The Skunk is regularly used by Israeli security services used as a collective punitive measure against Palestinian protestors.

In 2019, 2020 and 2021, the company won tenders to supply the Israeli police with the Skunk liquid to the amount of 500,000 NIS.

The Skunk was used widely by the Israeli police in East Jerusalem during the last Palestinian uprising in May 2021. Who Profits team, documented the regular presence and use of the Skunk against Palestinian protestors in Damascus Gate and Sheikh Jarrah neighberhood areas.

Israeli crowd control products are used and tested on the Palestinians and are often marketed globally as “proven effective”, and are sometimes used to suppress uprisings around the World. In the case of Odortec, St. Louis police bought the Skunk liquid after the Ferguson uprising.

During the events of May 2021 in Palestine, Who Profits was contacted by a company which thought that the center can put it in touch with Odortec to buy the liquid and sell it to the Colombian Police forces.

St. Louis police bought Israeli skunk spray after Ferguson uprising

2015 - The Electronic Intifada

Stockpiling skunk

Thus far, the putrid substance has only been deployed against Palestinians. But that won’t be the case for much longer.

According to a 14 November purchase order obtained by Defense One through Missouri’s open records law, SLMPD purchased fourteen 1.4 liter canisters of Skunk for $428 along with two types of portable skunk delivery canisters that resemble fire extinguishers. Among them were two refillable MK-46 HE canisters for $1,284, which can spray up to 60 ounces of Skunk as far as 40 feet away, and five single use MK-20 Titan canisters totaling $198.90, which can hold up to 20 ounces of skunk with a spray range of 24 feet.

Skunk Weapon Used in Palestinians in the West Bank

