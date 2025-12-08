CIA WHISTLEBLOWER, JOHN KARIAKOU INTERVIEWED 12/8/2025 BY JUDGE NAPOLITANO ON CIA’S TORTURE PROGRAM UNDER GEORGE W. BUSH

John Kiriakou’s Background and Career

John Kiriakou is an American whistleblower, author, journalist, and former intelligence officer who served with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 1990 to 2004. During his 14-to-15-year career at the CIA, he worked as an analyst, case officer, and counterterrorism operations officer. Following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Kiriakou became the CIA’s chief of counterterrorism operations in Pakistan, where he led a team that captured senior al-Qaeda member Abu Zubaydah in 2002. He also served as the executive assistant to the CIA’s Deputy Director for Operations and was involved in planning the Iraq War.

After leaving the CIA in March 2004, Kiriakou held positions as a senior investigator for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a senior intelligence advisor to its chairman, Senator John Kerry. He also became a counterterrorism consultant for ABC News and an associate fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies, writing a weekly column.

In 2007, Kiriakou blew the whistle on the CIA’s torture program, stating that the agency tortured prisoners, that it was official U.S. government policy, and that President George W. Bush had approved it. He was later indicted under the Espionage Act and sentenced to 30 months in prison for revealing the identity of a covert CIA officer, making him the only individual to face prison over the CIA’s torture program. Kiriakou has received awards for his actions, including the PEN Center USA’s First Amendment Award in 2015, and has been recognized for his work on the government’s torture policy.