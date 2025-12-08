News Paradigm

News Paradigm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
2d

Kiriakou is one of the good guys, a true patriot 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Harold Saive and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Harold Saive · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture