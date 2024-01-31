China’s Pro-Palestinian Stance and Role in Arming Hamas and Middle East States
Chinese weapons in the middle-east are supplied by powerful black market networks. "Arms for Oil" bartering with Iran is one example but an escalation in supply of arms in the ME is evident.
CHINA will build hunter-killer drones in Saudi Arabia after striking a deal to build an arms factory in the Middle East.
China has long maintained a strong pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli position. China was on record offering to broker a 2-state solution prior to the Oct 7th, 2023 planned event. Saudi Arabia’s support for China, while offering “normalization” with Israel is a strained dynamic. Saudi Arabia takes the position that their offer of normalization with Israel can only happen if the Palestinians get their own state - a 2-state solution.
Guest Speaker: Carice Witte is a pro-Israeli Founder and Executive Director of SIGNAL Group (Sino-Israel Global Network & Academic Leadership), an Israeli policy and organization that specializes on China-Israel and China-Middle East affairs. Ms. Witte has authored articles, research and policy analysis papers on Sino-Israel relations, China’s evolving policy reforms and their impact on Israel and strategic communication. Her research focuses on Israel’s China’s foreign and domestic policy as it impacts Israel and the region, China’s work in the United Nations, China’s Global Security Initiative and Global Civilizations Initiative and China and the Middle East. Ms. Witte is on the board of the Israel Council on Foreign Affairs.
This impassioned podcast discusses the extent to which China sells weapons to Middle East countries. It also addresses how Chinese arms are making their way to Hamas in Gaza. Other issues broached include:
What is China doing on the diplomatic front to support Hamas?
What is China’s end game in terms of siding with Hamas against Israel?
Why is China supporting the Houthis when Houthi attacks on maritime traffic are detrimental to China’s economic interests?
What is China doing to win the hearts and minds of Gazans?
To what extent is Beijing’s vitriol against Israel a function of its commission of genocide against its Uyghur population?
How has the Chinese drive against corruption impacted the traceability of Chinese arms throughout the Middle East?
What is the risk of South Africa charging Israel with genocide at the International Court of Justice to China?
