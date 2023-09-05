Article originally posted on NEED to KNOW

Dr. Peter McCullough opposes children transitioning to the opposite sex because surgery often cannot be reversed, and, after a month, even the hormones cannot be reversed. He said that transgenderism is driven by autism.

Trans Studies Show Shocking Autism Link

Dr. McCullough Breaks Down the Global Lock-Step militarization of Pandemics and medical killing fields

Dr. McCullough questions the fairness of having an autistic child undergo permanent gender change. 80% of the children who receive transgender treatments become sterile. After a month of hormone treatment, its effects, such as a deeper voice for biological girls, are irreversible. Gender dysphoria does not change after treatment. All cause mortality after gender change increases; there are higher rates of homicide and suicide.

McCullogh, who is 60 years old, said that when he was a kid, only 1 in every 10,000 people were autistic, but now it affects 1 in every 36 individuals.

He said autism is the single biggest childhood epidemic we have. A large number of autistic children are now entering puberty and some have gender dysphoria and ambiguity, and they are suggestible.

A research paper noted that 20% of young people going forward toward gender change had clinical autism, which means that the number is larger when those on the spectrum and fringe of autism are included.

McCullough said that another paper studied hundreds of thousands of transgender people and the number of those with autism was “off the Richter scale”.