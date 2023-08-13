"Chemtrails Are Not Contrails"- A Radiometric Study by J. Marvin Herndon, PhD
Dr. Herndon uses radiometric analysis to confirm his conclusion
Chemtrails Are Not Contrails - Complete study (PDF) - (Archive.org)
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. J. Marvin Herndon makes a strong scientific claim that Chemtrails are mostly COAL FLY ASH (CFA) harvested from coal-burning power plants. The logic is inescapable since CFA is the only industrial waste that can supply the vast volume of aerosols needed to spray the planet in all countries every single day. CFA is very light and can be loaded aboard aircraft containers and still transport a plane full of passengers or cargo.
Chemtrails have the undeserved reputation as a form of solar radiation management (SRM), however this claim is deceptive since deploying aerosols low in the troposphere instead of higher in the stratosphere, actually increases surface temperatures and amplifies global warming by blocking heat from escaping back into space. IPCC scientists confirmed this in a 1999 study:
IPCC SPECIAL REPORT ON AVIATION AND THE GLOBAL ATMOSPHERE”
Coal Fly Ash follows the well-known example of "Fluoride - another industrial waste added to municipal drinking water on the crazy but publicly tolerated idea that swallowing the poison is ok and will help prevent tooth decay.
Study: “Chemtrails Are Not Contrails”
Abstract:
Aims: Concerted efforts are made to deceive the public into falsely believing the jet-emplaced
tropospheric aerosol trails, called chemtrails by some, are harmless ice-crystal contrails from
aircraft engine exhaust-moisture. Our objective is to use radiometric measurements in the range
250-300 nm to show that a typical chemtrail is not a contrail, and to generalize that finding with
additional data.
Methods: We utilized International Light Technologies ILT950UV Spectral Radiometer mounted on
a Meade LXD55 auto guider telescope tripod and mount assembly.
Results: Radiometric solar irradiance spectra data that included the transit of a typical tropospheric
aerosol trail between radiometer-sensor and the solar disc showed significant absorption during
the transit period. The during-transit absorption is wholly inconsistent with the almost
negligible adsorption by ice, but is wholly consistent with absorption by aerosolize particulates,
including coal fly ash. This result is consistent with other aerosol-trail physical phenomena
observations.
Conclusions:
The public and the scientific community have been systematically deceived into falsely believing that the pervasive, jet-sprayed ‘chemtrails’ are harmless ice-crystal contrails. We have presented radiometric measurements which unambiguously prove the falsity of that characterization for one specific, but typical instance. We show in a more general framework that the physical manifestations of the aerial trails are inconsistent with ice-crystal contrails, but entirely consistent with aerosol particulate trails. We describe potential reasons for the deception, and cite the extremely adverse consequences of the aerial particulate spraying on human and environmental health. For the sake of life on Earth, the modification of the natural environment by aerial particulate spraying and other methodologies must immediately and permanently end.
_____________________________________________________
Note: The results of this study are consistent with comments from climate scientist, Jasper Kirkby, PhD who reports that aircraft are dumping aerosols into the upper atmosphere. Dr. Kirkby also reports that ship tracks are responsible for aerosol deployment to further enrich the troposphere with cloud condensation nuclei (CCN) - VIDEO
Related coal Fly Ash Study
Evidence of Coal-Fly-Ash Toxic Chemical Geoengineering in the Troposphere: Consequences for Public Health - LINK
U.S. Government Spraying Tons Of Toxic Coal Fly Ash Into Atmosphere Via Chemtrails. Posted on August 22, 2015 by State of the Nation - LINK
Aluminum poisoning of humanity and Earth’s biota by clandestine geoengineering activity: implications for India - LINK
Evidence of Covert Tropospheric Coal Fly Ash Spraying: A Scientific Response
LINK
September 24, 2015 - Public Notice of the Author’s Rejection of the Retraction of the Peer-Reviewed and Published Scientific Article “Evidence of Coal-Fly-Ash Toxic Chemical Geoengineering in the Troposphere: Consequences for Public Health” by the MDPI journal, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health(hereafter IJERPH). LINK
Unwarranted Frontiers in Public Health Retraction Communications - LINK
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.