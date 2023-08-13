Chemtrails Are Not Contrails - Complete study (PDF) - (Archive.org)

Hindustan Times

Dr. J. Marvin Herndon makes a strong scientific claim that Chemtrails are mostly COAL FLY ASH (CFA) harvested from coal-burning power plants. The logic is inescapable since CFA is the only industrial waste that can supply the vast volume of aerosols needed to spray the planet in all countries every single day. CFA is very light and can be loaded aboard aircraft containers and still transport a plane full of passengers or cargo.

Chemtrails have the undeserved reputation as a form of solar radiation management (SRM), however this claim is deceptive since deploying aerosols low in the troposphere instead of higher in the stratosphere, actually increases surface temperatures and amplifies global warming by blocking heat from escaping back into space. IPCC scientists confirmed this in a 1999 study:

IPCC SPECIAL REPORT ON AVIATION AND THE GLOBAL ATMOSPHERE”

Coal Fly Ash follows the well-known example of "Fluoride - another industrial waste added to municipal drinking water on the crazy but publicly tolerated idea that swallowing the poison is ok and will help prevent tooth decay.

Fluoride neurotoxicity (2020)

Abstract:

Aims: Concerted efforts are made to deceive the public into falsely believing the jet-emplaced

tropospheric aerosol trails, called chemtrails by some, are harmless ice-crystal contrails from

aircraft engine exhaust-moisture. Our objective is to use radiometric measurements in the range

250-300 nm to show that a typical chemtrail is not a contrail, and to generalize that finding with

additional data.

Methods: We utilized International Light Technologies ILT950UV Spectral Radiometer mounted on

a Meade LXD55 auto guider telescope tripod and mount assembly.

Results: Radiometric solar irradiance spectra data that included the transit of a typical tropospheric

aerosol trail between radiometer-sensor and the solar disc showed significant absorption during

the transit period. The during-transit absorption is wholly inconsistent with the almost

negligible adsorption by ice, but is wholly consistent with absorption by aerosolize particulates,

including coal fly ash. This result is consistent with other aerosol-trail physical phenomena

observations.

Conclusions:

The public and the scientific community have been systematically deceived into falsely believing that the pervasive, jet-sprayed ‘chemtrails’ are harmless ice-crystal contrails. We have presented radiometric measurements which unambiguously prove the falsity of that characterization for one specific, but typical instance. We show in a more general framework that the physical manifestations of the aerial trails are inconsistent with ice-crystal contrails, but entirely consistent with aerosol particulate trails. We describe potential reasons for the deception, and cite the extremely adverse consequences of the aerial particulate spraying on human and environmental health. For the sake of life on Earth, the modification of the natural environment by aerial particulate spraying and other methodologies must immediately and permanently end.

_____________________________________________________

Note: The results of this study are consistent with comments from climate scientist, Jasper Kirkby, PhD who reports that aircraft are dumping aerosols into the upper atmosphere. Dr. Kirkby also reports that ship tracks are responsible for aerosol deployment to further enrich the troposphere with cloud condensation nuclei (CCN) - VIDEO

