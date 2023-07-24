Chemtrails Are Not Contrails - Complete study (PDF) - (Archive.org)

Dr. J. Marvin Herndon makes a strong scientific claim that Chemtrails are mostly COAL FLY ASH (CFA) harvested from coal-burning power plants. The logic is inescapable since CFA is the only industrial waste that can supply the vast volume of aerosols needed to spray the planet in all countries every single day. CFA is very light and can be loaded aboard aircraft containers and still transport a plane full of passengers or cargo.

Coal Fly Ash follows the well-known example of "Fluoride - another industrial waste added to municipal drinking water on the crazy but publicly tolerated idea that swallowing the poison is ok and will help prevent tooth decay.

Fluoride neurotoxicity (2020)

Abstract:

Aims: Concerted efforts are made to deceive the public into falsely believing the jet-emplaced

tropospheric aerosol trails, called chemtrails by some, are harmless ice-crystal contrails from

aircraft engine exhaust-moisture. Our objective is to use radiometric measurements in the range 250-300 nm to show that a typical chemtrail is not a contrail, and to generalize that finding with additional data.

Methods: We utilized International Light Technologies ILT950UV Spectral Radiometer mounted on a Meade LXD55 auto guider telescope tripod and mount assembly.

Results: Radiometric solar irradiance spectra data that included the transit of a typical tropospheric aerosol trail between radiometer-sensor and the solar disc showed significant absorption during the transit period. The during-transit absorption is wholly inconsistent with the almost negligible adsorption by ice, but is wholly consistent with absorption by aerosolize particulates, including coal fly ash. This result is consistent with other aerosol-trail physical phenomena observations.

Conclusions:

The public and the scientific community have been systematically deceived into falsely believing that the pervasive, jet-sprayed ‘chemtrails’ are harmless ice-crystal contrails. We have presented radiometric measurements which unambiguously prove the falsity of that characterization for one specific, but typical instance. We show in a more general framework that the physical manifestations of the aerial trails are inconsistent with ice-crystal contrails, but entirely consistent with aerosol particulate trails. We describe potential reasons for the deception, and cite the extremely adverse consequences of the aerial particulate spraying on human and environmental health. For the sake of life on Earth, the modification of the natural environment by aerial particulate spraying and other methodologies must immediately and permanently end.

_____________________________________________________

The results of this study are consistent with findings from climate scientist, Jasper Kirkby, PhD who reports that aircraft are dumping aerosols into the upper atmosphere. Dr. Kirkby also reports that ship tracks are responsible for aerosol deployment to further enrich the troposphere with cloud condensation nuclei (CCN).

Making it Warmer with “Solar Radiation Management’

Chemtrails have the undeserved reputation as a form of solar radiation management (SRM), however this claim is deceptive since deploying aerosols low in the troposphere instead of higher in the stratosphere, actually increases surface temperatures and amplifies global warming by blocking heat from escaping back into space. IPCC scientists confirmed this in a 1999 study:

IPCC scientists report that Cirrus clouds formed by jet aircraft emissions tend to warm the climate.

“Contrails tend to warm the Earth’s surface, similar to thin high clouds”. (Page 7 of the report )

Related Reports Claim Contrails are Worse than CO2

"...contrails created by airplanes are contributing more to global warming than all the CO2 that has been caused by the entire 108 years of airplane flight." -- (Phys.org) "...aviation contrails play a huge role in the impact on the climate and an even greater impact than that created by the CO2 emissions" (Phys.org)



Exhibit - 01: Trails with on-off-on-off-on-off-on-off-on-off pattern

Exhibit - 02: Multiple Aircraft Reveal Aerosol Spraying

Exhibit 03: Geoengineer Alan Robock Prefers Nozzles to Spray Aerosols

Exhibit 04: Black Carbonaceous Trails - (Mike Decker, April 23, 2022)

Exhibit 05: Three aerosol emissions from a 2-engine jet ! Mike Decker

Exhibit 06: Five Trails From a 4 Engine Jet?

Aerosol emissions originating near the forward cargo bay and exit the center-line of the rear fuselage to form a "ghost" "trail" with no engine. (Mike Decker)

Exhibit 07: LBJ Predicts Controlling the world by controlling the cloud layer

Exhibit 08: Military Jets Spraying Over US (Dane Wigington)

Exhibit 09: RFK Jr. Interviews Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch. This interview took place before Kennedy was a presidential candidate.

Exhibit 10: The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary by Dane Wigington and Geoengineering Watch.

"CHEMTRAILS" is the official title of this 1990 Air Force manual, published by the DoD with taxpayer dollars. Although the content of the manual doesn't contain methods for releasing chemicals into the atmosphere, it serves to validate "CHEMTRAILS" as a term invented by the military and serves to debunk the media claim that the term, itself is a so-called, "conspiracy theory".

What is the source of these aerosols?. Based on the volume needed to spray the skies around the world every day, coal fly-ash meets the criteria in both volume and in the analysis of the aerosols.

Studies by Dr J. Marvin Herndon confirm the aerosols closely match the chemistry found in coal fly ash.

Related coal Fly Ash Study