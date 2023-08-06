Is your money safe in the bank?

Chase Bank is the credit arm of AMAZON. Will Chase use info about your online purchases against you? Will they use your activity to modify your behavior or even cancel your account? I think it's coming.

Expert guests on The HighWire have given warning for years about trusting your hard earned money with big banks.

Natural health champion, Dr. Joseph Mercola gives a first hand account of the hardship he’s facing in the wake of JP Morgan Chase suddenly closing his business bank accounts and accounts of his employees and their children without any valid explanation.

Chase Bank Puts A Life At Risk After Canceling Mercola and Staff Bank Accounts; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on COVID Shot Finally Coming into the Crosshairs as Heart Problems In Young People Mount; After Being Labeled ‘Domestic Terrorists’ For Pushing Back Against COVID Mandates Regulators Are Set To Employ Same Tactics To Achieve ‘Climate Compliance’; ‘What is A Woman’ Star Has a Path Out of The Madness; Next Week Firebrand Physician, Dr. Jim Meehan, Guest Hosts for Del!

Guests: Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. Miriam Grossman