“The Danger of Central Bank Digital Currencies”

Reversing the Financial Coup d’Etat

Solari Paper #1 - Reversing the Financial Coup d’Etat — Critical Issues in U.S. Federal Finances: A Briefing Memo for U.S. Federal and State Candidates and Legislators

Hillsdale College and Complete Lineup of Speakers

In an era of modern technological advancements that often promise convenience and prosperity but create new challenges to liberty and human flourishing, questions regarding government control versus property rights remain at the center of economic debates. This second CCA of the 2024-2025 academic year, co-sponsored by the Ludwig von Mises Lecture Series, will examine these controversies by exploring the economy, monetary systems, technological advancements, and threats to our remaining freedoms.

These papers provides an overview of critical issues related to the U.S. federal finances

and the systemic lawlessness of current federal financial management. Our goal is to help:

U.S. presidential candidates and their staff and economic advisors understand the critical issues to be addressed to reform the U.S. federal finances; and

State officials and legislators and their staff understand the urgency of taking legislative and operational action to protect their governmental sovereignty as well as the financial transaction freedom of their state, political subdivisions, financial institutions, and citizens

Fitts presented this data on November 11, 2024, during a Hillsdale College CCA seminar on “Economic Issues and Controversies.”

