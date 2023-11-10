Environmental Health Trust Website

In 2012, a Florida attorney - Jimmy Gonzalez delivered compelling testimony at a Pembroke Pines, Fl commission meeting confirming cell phone radiation caused a fatal brain cancer, an aortic aneurism and a tumor in his hand. The City Commission responded to Gonzalez’s testimony with a resolution to promote cell phone safety.

Two years later (2014) Jimmy Gonzalez died following two surgeries and 3 years of chemotherapy for Glioma brain cancer.

Adding to the toxic environmental load of circa 2016, is the more recent build-out of 5G cell towers, 5G Starlink and cell phones in addition to RF emitted by SMART METERS.

THE SCIENCE: A Sampling of Published Scientific Evidence Associating Cell Phone Radio-frequency to Cancer HERE

Dr. Martin Pall Testimony Health Effects of SMART METERS Massachusetts Statehouse 2017 (Source)

S-1864 Massachusetts Statehouse Hearing on Smart meters June 20, 2017

Dr. David Carpenter’s letter “Correcting the Gross Misinformation” (PDF) in basic agreement with the comments of Dr Martin Paul on the issue of smart meters HERE

Excerpt: (RFR = Radio Frequency Radiation)

"The majority of the scientific literature related to RFR stems from cell phone studies. There is strong evidence that people who use a cell phone held directly to their ear for more than ten years are at significantly increased risk of developing gliomas of the brain and acoustic neuromas of the auditory nerve. There is also evidence that the risk of developing these cancers is greater in younger than older people. The May 2016 report from the US National Toxicology Program showing that rats exposed to cell phone radiation for nine hours per day over their life-span develop gliomas of the brain and Schwannoma of the heart (the same kind of cancer as acoustic neuroma) adds proof to the conclusions from the human health studies that radiofrequency radiation increases risk of cancer. Smart meters and cell phones occupy similar frequency bands of the electromagnetic spectrum, meaning that cell phone research can apply to smart meter RFR. Smart meter RFR consists of frequent, very intense but very brief pulses throughout the day. Because smart meter exposure over a 24 hour period can be very prolonged (pulses can average 9,600 times a day), and because there is building evidence that the sharp, high intensity pulses are particularly harmful, the cell phone study findings are applicable when discussing adverse health impacts from smart meters."

After Tom Wheeler’s FCC hearing was over, the director of Security representing the FCC event actually threatened to throw out Kevin Mottus and a Bloomberg reporter for daring to inspect and discuss a sign and shirt that opposed the 5G deployment. Security issued this threat after the press conference had already adjourned. (!)

Dr. Devra Davis confirms,