CEASE FIRE Resolution Presented by Bernie Sanders in GAZA - Israeli Conflict
Two years later (2023), Sanders continues to plea for sanity and citing Netenyahu's continued aggressiveness as he attempt to evade criminal prosecution for his own crimes.
Senator Bernie Sanders:
"We should be very clear that it is not antisemitic to criticize the policies of the Israeli government."
Source, Jewish Currents
Resolution Authored by Democrat Sen., Bernie Sanders
"Whereas every Palestinian life matters. And whereas, every Israeli life matters,"
"Now therefore be it resolved that the Senate urges an immediate ceasefire to prevent any further loss of life, and further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories and supports diplomatic efforts to resolve the Israeli Palestinian conflict to uphold international law and to protect the human rights of Israelis and Palestinians."
Source: Middle East eye
Sanders to offer resolution on Israeli-Palestinian Cease-fire
BY ALEXANDER BOLTON - 05/19/21
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a leading progressive voice in Congress, will offer a resolution on the Senate floor Wednesday calling for an immediate cease-fire between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas. (Continue)
There is a humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Congress must act.
Nov, 1 2023: Senator Sanders pleas for end to Israeli attack on innocent civilians and children in Gaza .
“You don’t need to be a Jew to be a Zionist”
Americans Are Asking:
Does it violate the “establishment clause” for President Biden and/or Congress to support, follow or obey the religious Zionist Government of Israel and it’s dictates while under oath to protect the Constitutional government of the United States?
Congressional support for Israel is an extortion scheme. By denying Israeli support Congressional members risk denial of campaign funds via ADL and AIPAC and other subversive Zionist networks.
The “establishment clause” is in the First Amendment of the US Constitution that prohibits the establishment of religion by Congress. (Source)
