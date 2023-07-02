ARSON as Eco-terrorism: Satellite Captures multiple Wildfires Ignite Simultaneously in Quebec (Dutch Since)

Dane Wigington Exposes the UN AGENDA 2030 Climate Disaster Protocol

FOREST FIRE AS A MILITARY WEAPON

The US Forest Service actually participated in the research and planning that went into this military instruction manual for carrying out orchestrated forest fire catastrophes. What part have climate intervention operations played in the preparation of forests for extreme and unprecedented incineration all over the world? This short video report reveals the shocking degree of research that the US military and the US Forest Service has put into preparing forests for extreme incineration. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer. Dane Wigington

Three Toxic Chemicals Contained in Wildfire Smoke with Exposure to uV Radiation

(1) Benzene, (2) Formaldehyde (3) Acrolein

In this video, a Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy spokesman described the odor problem as "Volatile organic compounds" (VOC's) produced by exposure to UV solar radiation.

Wildfire Smoke Toxicity Potential

(1) Acrolein (Highly toxic and carcinogenic)

Acrolein (Wiki) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acrolein

(systematic name: propenal) is the simplest unsaturated aldehyde. It is a colorless liquid with a piercing, acrid smell .

The smell of burnt fat (as when cooking oil is heated to its smoke point) is caused by glycerol in the burning fat breaking down into acrolein.

Acrolein is highly toxic and was was used in warfare due to its irritant and blistering properties. The French used the chemical in their hand grenades and artillery shells during World War I under the name "Papite".

Acrolein is toxic and is a strong irritant for the skin, eyes, and nasal passages. The main metabolic pathway for acrolein is the alkylation of glutathione. The WHO suggests a "tolerable oral acrolein intake" of 7.5 μg per day per kg of body weight. Although acrolein occurs in French fries (and other fried foods), the levels are only a few μg per kg. In response to occupational exposures to acrolein, the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration has set a permissible exposure limit at 0.1 ppm (0.25 mg/m3) at an eight-hour time-weighted average.

Acrolein acts in an immunosuppressive manner and may promote regulatory cells, thereby preventing the generation of allergies on the one hand, but also increasing the risk of cancer. Acrolein was identified as one of the chemicals involved in the 2019 Kim Kim River toxic pollution incident.

(2) Benzene - Long-term health effects of exposure to

Benzene causes harmful effects on the bone marrow and can cause a decrease in red blood cells, leading to anemia. It can also cause excessive bleeding and can affect the immune system, increasing the chance for infection.

Some women who breathed high levels of benzene for many months had irregular menstrual periods and a decrease in the size of their ovaries. It is not known whether benzene exposure affects the developing fetus in pregnant women or fertility in men.

Source: CDC

(3) Formaldehyde

Source: Cancer.org

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has established limits for the amount of formaldehyde that workers can be exposed to at their place of work. At present the limit is at 0.75 ppm on average over an 8-hour workday. The highest concentration that a worker can be exposed to is 2 ppm, and that can only occur over 15 minutes.

Employers must monitor formaldehyde levels and provide respirators and protective clothing as needed to limit exposure. This includes any workplace where formaldehyde exposure is likely, including hair salons that use commercial hair smoothing products that release formaldehyde.

