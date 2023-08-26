BURNED ALIVE! Elon Musk Demands Prosecution | Maui Massacre

Does everything just feel weird? I know its not right to judge based on appearances so we won’t go there but what about our gut?

Does your gut feel the weirdest vibes coming out of this whole situation and how its unfolding ?

Is there just one piece of information that doesn’t feel corrupted? One? Just something we can all agree on that says yeah okay that’s factual and makes sense. Isn’t that the role of the “news” outlets?

Since we’re not getting answers from the officials like the death toll, I want you to set aside judgment during this video and allow yourself just to absorb the information and just like me, consider different theories as to what happened.

Respectfully, and in the interest of finding out where the children are and looking at all possibilities ….someone asked what if the children aren’t dead? If not, where are they? What really happened to all the children during the time while the police barricaded access to the exits?

A video has been published showing TRAPPED Lahaina residents trying to escape while police blocked off roads purposely as they tried to escape the Maui DEW fires.

Mainstream media is starting to publish articles like this one.

“In deadly Maui fires, many had no warning and no way out. Those who dodged barricades survived”.

As flames tore through a West Maui neighborhood, car after car of fleeing residents headed for the only paved road out of town in a desperate race for safety. And car after car was turned back toward the rapidly spreading wildfire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30.

One family swerved around the barricade and was safe in a nearby town 48 minutes later, another drove their 4-wheel-drive car down a dirt road to escape. One man took an dirt road uphill, climbing above the fire and watching as Lahaina burned. He later picked his way through the flames, smoke and rubble to pull survivors to safety.

Many of the survivors are angry, and haunted by the thought that a just few minutes of notice could have saved many lives.

““We needed like 10 more minutes, and we could have saved a lot of kids,” he said, choking back tears. “If we’d just had like a 10 or 15-minute warning.”

A key takeaway is that Only those who disobeyed survived.

Matt Walsh commented after seeing this story saying “Just to review, the local government in Maui didn’t use the sirens to alert residents to the fire, didn’t allow access to water to put out the fire, and blocked the only exits out of town. This is one of the great scandals in American history. Many people should be in prison.”

Even Elon Musk himself said “They should be prosecuted if there is any justice in this world”

Cernovich tweeted

“Man. This is hard to read for anyone, especially if you have kids. DEI and other ESG mandated policies killed. There are multiple ways Maui ends differently. Alarms go off. Amber sleepy emergency style texts get sent. Water basin for fire fighting is filled. On and on.”

The survivors of the fire in Maui are left homeless, jobless and without money.

So Hawaiians get 700 bucks to rebuild their entire lives. Go check out prices for hotels air-bnbs in Maui and tell me what you can find for $700 there. That might get you two or three nights max.

Meanwhile, FEMA officials are living it up in five star resorts on Maui

Whenever I hear the word FEMA, It only reminds me of this which by the way, this footage was completely wiped from the Internet . Imagine that, FEMA lied. And have continue to lie to the people of America throughout each tragedy.

Some any of you have commented asking What's up with the color Blue in the Maui Fire?! The theory is that a blue wave laser can start a fire instantly and when it does, the only thing left standing is anything with the same color of the laser beam. Now I know, we’re talking about lasers here and at first I thought it was nuts. But how do you explain this?