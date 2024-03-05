A Six minute video preview of highlights with author, Nicholas Kollerstrom

THE HOLOCAUST NARRATIVE: POLITICS TRUMPS SCIENCE

“The fastest way to get expelled from a British university is by saying you are looking at chemical evidence for how Zyklon was used in World War II, with a discussion of how delousing technology functioned in the German World War II labour camps” — Nicholas Kollerstrom

The situation is completely absurd. No subject generates responses as extreme and irrational as what has come to be known as “the Holocaust.” Unlike any other event in human history, including even the most sacred religious beliefs, for anyone to question, dispute or deny its occurrence qualifies as “a hate crime,” where Holocaust denial is even a prosecutable offense in certain jurisdictions. Unlike any other, this crime involves the expression of forbidden thoughts about a subject that has become taboo.

In 1941, British Intelligence analysts cracked the German “Enigma” code. This undermined the German war effort—but also threw new light on day-by-day events in the Nazi concentration camp system. Between January 1942 and January 1943, encrypted radio communications between those camps and the Berlin headquarters were intercepted and decrypted. Oddly enough, historians have largely ignored the information furnished in these intercepts relating to “arrivals,” “departures,” recorded deaths and other events at these camps. The only reasonable explanation is that the intercepted data contradicts, even refutes, the orthodox “Holocaust” narrative. The information does not expose a program of mass murder and racial genocide. Quite the opposite: it reveals that the Germans were determined, desperate even, to reduce the death rate in their work camps, which was caused by catastrophic typhus epidemics. Were the British here hood-winked by the Nazis, as some historians to this day try to claim, or is the truth both simpler and more shocking?