Despite the irrefutable proof that the CDC along with their coconspirators the WHO, NIH, CIA, DoD, Pentagon, CIA, NIH, FDA, Gates “nonprofits,” et al. were complicit in perpetrating the greatest crime against humanity in PSYOP-19, they are all once again at it with their imminent PSYOP-23 “pandemic.”
In June the CDC was busily preordering billions of dollars of taxpayer funded (i.e. stolen money) “vaccines” for the September “outbreak.” Because the CDC and the FDA have the most prescient soothsayers gazing into the most clairvoyant crystal balls, they knew exactly which variant(s) would mutate many months into the future.
