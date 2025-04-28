Was Pope Francis ever canonically elected or is he just a globalist figurehead? Did Pope Benedict secretly remain the true pope all along? Is the Vatican hiding a spiritual coup at the highest level? What if the Church’s biggest crisis isn’t scandal but a false pope? Has the seat of Peter been hijacked by the New World Order?

A growing theory among traditionalist Catholics and Vatican-watchers suggests that Pope Francis may not be the legitimate pope at all.

This controversy stems from claims that Pope Benedict XVI, who stepped down in 2013, never validly resigned the papacy. According to Canon Law, for a pope’s resignation to be legitimate, it must be made freely and clearly. Some argue Benedict’s resignation was coerced or that he deliberately retained elements of the papal office—such as continuing to wear white, using the title “Pope Emeritus,” and offering apostolic blessings.

These actions have led many to believe he never fully relinquished the role, meaning the papal seat was never truly vacant, and the conclave that elected Francis was invalid. If true, this would make Francis an “antipope”—a term for someone who claims the papacy illegitimately—and would have monumental implications for Church doctrine, governance, and global influence.

Erik Thaddeus Walters, Dr. Phil., holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in Ancient Greek and Latin, Philosophy, Cultural Heritage Management and History, Graphic Design, Patristic Sciences, and Theology. The University of Vienna in Austria awarded him a Ph.D. in Classical Philology in 2010 and he began teaching the following year as a professor in the Department of History and Humanities at John Cabot University. His revised doctoral thesis was published as Unitas in Latin Antiquity: Four Centuries of Continuity by Peter Lang Verlag in 2011.

He has taught courses in Latin, History, Religious Studies, and Theology to thousands of undergraduate students in Rome for more than a decade. Dr. Walters has collaborated in archaeological excavations at the Alberese Archaeological Project along the coast of southwestern Tuscany and is a licensed and uniquely qualified Vatican “Blue Guide Docent.” Dr. Walters has appeared in many documentary interviews on the History Channel, Nat-Geo, Netflix, the BBC, and RAI.

Rumors Swirl Pontiff’s Death is Too Coincidental to Visit by VP Vance, Wearing Yellow “Q” Tie.

When news broke that Pope Francis had passed away just hours after meeting U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on April 20, 2025, the internet erupted with dark humor, conspiracy jokes, and memes linking Vance to the Pope’s death. What began as a bizarre coincidence quickly spiraled into a viral theory that Vance might be the “Antichrist” or somehow responsible for the tragedy. Here’s a breakdown of how the meme spread, why it resonates, and what it says about online culture.

Pope Francis, aged 88, died shortly after exchanging Easter greetings with Vice President Vance during a meeting at the Vatican. While the Vatican confirmed the Pope’s death was due to natural causes, the timing sparked immediate jokes. Social media users noted that Vance, a controversial political figure, was among the last people to meet the religious leader, leading to satirical claims like, “First you killed the economy and now the Pope”. (More)

