An FOIA request submitted by Daily Clout attorney, Edward Berkovich, yielded emails from May of 2021 revealing a state of panic within the CDC, Whitehouse and others regarding excessive deaths and injury from the bioweapon misrepresented as a "vaccine".

The month following the email flurry, on June 24, 2021 CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky completely ignores what she learned about the skyrocketing risk of myocarditis and death from the bioweapon and continues to recommend younger people submit to the injection.

Attorney Edward Berkovich submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stating, “I request emails sent by and received by Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, Sherri A. Berger, and Kevin Griffis (all of whom are CDC personnel) on dates beginning February 1, 2021 through May 31, 2021, containing the word myocarditis.” DailyClout reported on the initial 472-page production from that FOIA on August 29, 2023.

Continue HERE

September 22, 2023

BOMBSHELL: New-Found Emails Prove Biden White House Hid COVID Vaccine Harms from the Public

“You can’t kill Americans … knowingly without the okay of the President because you’re literally burning up too much political capital.”

As a former political advisor, Dr. Wolf said, from experience working around a White House, “You can’t kill Americans … knowingly without the okay of the President because you’re literally burning up too much political capital. No one wants to be on the receiving end of having killed Americans when that kind comes to light without the imprimatur (approval) of the President.”

“If someone is found to have killed Americans, inadvertently, they get fired and shamed publicly. And it’s all put on them. And that’s the end of them. And that’s not what we were seeing. So I knew that up the chain of command, the White House had to be involved in these decisions, but we just didn’t have the smoking gun.”

“Now we have the smoking gun,” announced Dr. Wolf.