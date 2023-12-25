Israel Routinely Dropping US-Supplied 2,000-lb Bombs In Dense Civilian Areas

Sunday, Dec 24, 2023

As civilian casualties in the Israel-Hamas war continue to mount -- surpassing 20,000 from a population of just 2 million -- alarm is growing over Israel's all-too-eager use of a particularly devastating weapon: the 2,000-pound MK-84 bomb.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated areas on Earth. For most other militaries, that would be cause for restraint, particularly where the MK-84 is concerned, given its 3,280-foot hazardous blast radius. However, as the IDF presses its campaign against the militant group Hamas and its elaborate tunnel system, it's exhibiting an unusually high tolerance for civilian harm.

NYT Investigation: Israel Used 'Most Destructive' Bombs in Areas Designated as Safe in South Gaza Strip

HAARETZ

In its investigation, The New York Times noted that '2,000-pound bombs posed a pervasive threat to civilians seeking safety across south Gaza,' while also drawing attention to the U.S. supplying Israel with 'more than 5,000' such munitions.

An investigation by The New York Times published on Thursday found that Israel has used one of its most destructive and largest bombs over 200 times in areas in southern Gaza it designated as safe for civilians over the course of its war against Hamas.

The investigation used AI-based analysis of satellite imagery and drone footage of southern Gaza to identify craters "measuring 40 feet across or larger," which according to munitions experts cited by the Times "typically only 2,000-pound bombs form." According to the article, 208 such craters have been located.

"Because of limited satellite imagery and variations in a bomb's effects, there are likely to have been many cases that were not captured," The Times noted, before concluding that the findings "reveal that 2,000-pound bombs posed a pervasive threat to civilians seeking safety across south Gaza."