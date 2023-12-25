Biden Supplied 2,000 Pound Bombs for Israel to Murder Women and Children in GAZA
Joe Biden is proud when he says, "One needs not be a Jew to be a Zionist"
Israel Routinely Dropping US-Supplied 2,000-lb Bombs In Dense Civilian Areas
Sunday, Dec 24, 2023
As civilian casualties in the Israel-Hamas war continue to mount -- surpassing 20,000 from a population of just 2 million -- alarm is growing over Israel's all-too-eager use of a particularly devastating weapon: the 2,000-pound MK-84 bomb.
Gaza is one of the most densely populated areas on Earth. For most other militaries, that would be cause for restraint, particularly where the MK-84 is concerned, given its 3,280-foot hazardous blast radius. However, as the IDF presses its campaign against the militant group Hamas and its elaborate tunnel system, it's exhibiting an unusually high tolerance for civilian harm.
NYT Investigation: Israel Used 'Most Destructive' Bombs in Areas Designated as Safe in South Gaza Strip
In its investigation, The New York Times noted that '2,000-pound bombs posed a pervasive threat to civilians seeking safety across south Gaza,' while also drawing attention to the U.S. supplying Israel with 'more than 5,000' such munitions.
An investigation by The New York Times published on Thursday found that Israel has used one of its most destructive and largest bombs over 200 times in areas in southern Gaza it designated as safe for civilians over the course of its war against Hamas.
The investigation used AI-based analysis of satellite imagery and drone footage of southern Gaza to identify craters "measuring 40 feet across or larger," which according to munitions experts cited by the Times "typically only 2,000-pound bombs form." According to the article, 208 such craters have been located.
South Gaza’s horror scenario: 18,000 people per square km without water or power
U.S. 'can support' UN Security Council resolution on Gaza aid, but vote delayed again
Don't ignore the polls: Israel is increasingly seen as a liability in the U.S.
"Because of limited satellite imagery and variations in a bomb's effects, there are likely to have been many cases that were not captured," The Times noted, before concluding that the findings "reveal that 2,000-pound bombs posed a pervasive threat to civilians seeking safety across south Gaza."
As a prior targateer, 2,000lb munitions like the common JDAM (mk84 are normally upgraded with fin/tail kits to make them "smart bombs.") were reserved for non-densely packed residential areas, especially when Collateral Damage Estimates (CDE) would indicate civilian deaths.
If, indeed they're not upgrading and simply dropping dumb mk84s, the inaccuracies would be staggering, and sidestep basically any targeting functions, another term for this type of bombing- carpet bombing.
It doesn't, however, require an expert to see the gross collateral damage, destruction and death. When married to the leaked plans to redevelop Gaza and exploit its resources, the purpose become not only more apparent, but more nefarious as well.
Quite the statement of truth. From a Zionist.
We need b careful to draw the distinction between the People on both sides, the innocents, who seek peace and life. Not the hell foisted on them by governments.