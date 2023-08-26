Imposter, Joe Biden lies to the American people, again.

Aug 22, 2023 - We’re continuing our coverage of the Maui massacre which is now being referred to as worse than Pearl Harbor.

We’ll look into the top guys behind the wheel of it all and also into the missing children and of course President Joe Biden who literally fell asleep on the people of Maui . We also have a brand new story about FEMA’s full black out on Maui. As always we’ll be including footage that you won't find on mainstream media so don’t skip any of todays video.

One question that pops into my mind is why are people like Green and John Pelletier who just so happens to be the first non-Hawaiian to lead the police force, why are these two running the whole operation?

And why two weeks after the fire are there still no updates on the children?! We’re gonna be here asking about them every single day until we get solid answers.

Greg Gutfeld goes off on the Maui Fire Coverup and missing children and makes some interesting points

Cernovich tweeted:

“400 students from the burn area have enrolled in other public schools …200 signed up for distance learning.” Out of 3,000 students. 600 are accounted for / enrolled in school. How many children died in Maui? Hundreds? Thousands? No one will say.”

Joe Biden is now on his way back to his Lake Tahoe vacation home after a quick fly-over in Maui. Surely he addressed the missing children issue right? Wrong.

The “67 Corvette” quote was trending on Twitter after hearing Joe Biden say

"Jill and I have a little sense of what it's like to lose a home" and then tells the story of when lightning struck his house in 2004 and says "I almost lost my '67 corvette and my cat.”

Thousands missing and dead. One of the world’s most scenic beach towns is now a toxic ruin. And Joe Biden can relate to it all with a story about his car and a cat.

We know that the guy who refused to sound the sirens resigned and now M. Kaleo Manuel, the guy who purposely shut off and delayed the water because “equity” comes first, has also left his position.

According to this NY Times and Post Millennial article,

“The equity-obsessed” Hawaii official that came under mass scrutiny for delaying the release of water during the deadly Maui wildfires has been reassigned to another position, according to Honolulu Civil Beat. “

The West Maui Land Company said in an Aug. 10 letter to Manuel that his commission refused its request to divert streams to fill landowners’ reservoirs in the hard-hit Lahaina area until the wildfires raged out of control, according to a report.

Sources told Honolulu Civil Beat that Manuel had asked the company to consult with a local farmer about the impact of water diversion before approving their request.

“We watched the devastation around us without the ability to help,”

said the company in the letter.

“We anxiously awaited the morning knowing that we could have made more water available to MFD [Maui Fire Department] if our request had been immediately approved.”

It’s only getting more bizarre each day in Maui and now there are very strange reports surrounding FEMA such as the dumping of supplies into the Lahaina landfill and denying people who are in need . And then there’s this.

The big story today is FEMA pushing for a FULL media blackout on Maui.

An email sent by FEMA to a nonprofit in Maui to help with disaster relief requested to STOP posting any images or videos while on the ground effective immediately.

Here’s a look at the letter from the Director of the Office of External Affairs:

“Out of respect for those who perished, we were asked by Maui County officials to pause on posting on social media and elsewhere new imagery of damage, disaster and debris starting now.”

They are asking for a full stop on disaster imagery going forward.

At this time, we have not been asked to take any photos or video down. Our team on the ground is coordinating with the County for further guidance to ensure we remain fully aligned. Cultural sensitivity is of the utmost importance in all our response and recovery activities to this disaster.”

Do not underestimate how beneficial Elon Musk’s Starlink was to the people of Lahaina, Hawaii. It has been nothing short of a true blessing for these amazing folks.”