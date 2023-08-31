BAN the JAB - BAN the BIO-WEAPON: Diamond and Silk with "National Arm" Plaintiffs
Dr. Anna Mihalcea, Dr Joe Sansone and Attorney, David Meiswinkle discuss Grand Jury Petition Against The Bioweapon Jabs.
BAN the JAB - BAN the BIO-WEAPON - Diamond and Silk Interview Plaintiffs - Dr. Anna Mihalcea, Dr Joe Sansone and Attorney, David Meiswinkle in Grand Jury Petition Against The Bioweapon Jabs.
Grand Jury Criminal Investigation into the Crimes of Covid-19
NATIONAL ARM - American Renaissance Movement
Mission Statement
The Corporation is organized exclusively for charitable, educational and scientific purposes, to create, research and develop new ideas that would improve existing organizations and or create ideas for new organizations that would improve social, cultural and economic well-being for the public consistent with 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
The Corporation shall also conduct research, investigations and promote public education in the public interest regarding issues of social, cultural and economic importance.
The Corporation shall assist law enforcement through public education in order to address immoral, unethical and or corrupt practices coupled with litigation where reasonable.
The Corporation shall also file Petitions with government agencies enact Freedom of Information disclosures, defend human and civil rights secured by law, and promote government and civic accountability and transparency.
BAN THE JAB RESOLUTION (HERE)
EPOCH TIMES: Republicans in Nine Florida Counties Adopt Resolution Calling for Ban of COVID-19 Vaccines
A movement is gaining momentum to pressure Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, county sheriffs, and the Florida Legislature to ban COVID-19 vaccines and all other mRNA vaccines in the state.
Republican executive committees in nine Florida counties—the local arms of the Republican Party of Florida—have adopted a resolution asking Mr. DeSantis and lawmakers to prohibit the sale and distribution of the vaccines in Florida.
The 3-page resolution also asks state Attorney General Ashley Moody to immediately seize all remaining vaccine supplies and conduct a forensic analysis of them.
