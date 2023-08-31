BAN the JAB - BAN the BIO-WEAPON - Diamond and Silk Interview Plaintiffs - Dr. Anna Mihalcea, Dr Joe Sansone and Attorney, David Meiswinkle in Grand Jury Petition Against The Bioweapon Jabs.

Grand Jury Criminal Investigation into the Crimes of Covid-19

Mission Statement

The Corporation is organized exclusively for charitable, educational and scientific purposes, to create, research and develop new ideas that would improve existing organizations and or create ideas for new organizations that would improve social, cultural and economic well-being for the public consistent with 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

The Corporation shall also conduct research, investigations and promote public education in the public interest regarding issues of social, cultural and economic importance.

The Corporation shall assist law enforcement through public education in order to address immoral, unethical and or corrupt practices coupled with litigation where reasonable.

The Corporation shall also file Petitions with government agencies enact Freedom of Information disclosures, defend human and civil rights secured by law, and promote government and civic accountability and transparency.

EPOCH TIMES: Republicans in Nine Florida Counties Adopt Resolution Calling for Ban of COVID-19 Vaccines