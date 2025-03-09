The Highwire Episode 107 - AIRDATE: January 16, 2025

Attorney Catherine Ybarra recently presented shocking findings on military planes spraying chemicals—not just high-altitude stratosphere ops, but low-level flights over populated areas. Her team uncovered that the U.S. Air Force uses specialized units, like those with C-130 planes, to spray chemicals such as Naled (an organophosphate banned in the EU) for mosquito control.

Air Force docs show planes dispersing over places like near Langley AFB, VA. They map areas to avoid—like bald eagle nests—but not residential zones.

Ybarra highlighted the tech involved: Battelle, a defense contractor, developed advanced spray systems (per their patents). These nozzles can disperse fine mists of pesticides, antibiotics, even vaccines or DNA fragments.

Used on planes, drones, maybe helicopters, the spraying leaves visible clouds—not always “chemtrail” lines, but noticeable. Health risks? Studies link organophosphates to cancer, neurological damage, and more. Yet it’s sprayed where people live. Is this cure worse than the disease? Ybarra asks why eagle nests are prioritized over human health.

The patents raise bigger questions about long-term impacts. Anyone near military bases seen this? Let’s discuss.

Your Congress Voted $10 Billion for Batelle to Spray Taxpayers with Poison and Experimental Biologicals

ANOTHER PHARMA REVENUE STREAM TESING EXPERIMENTAL DRUGS

We have purpose-built facilities and emerging threat research expertise in the testing and evaluation of vaccines and therapeutics.

Our deep expertise and sustained R&D helps inform frontline detection and preparation and proactively prevent emerging biosecurity threats .

We have 65+ years of medical device design and development experience , assisting more than 250 organizations, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies as a premier medical device research and development partner.

Battelle activates decades of health research and data analytics, training, and planning expertise to create innovative ideas that improve patient care and well-being.

Battelle has received 7 R&D 100 awards and 6 MDEA awards in the past 15 years for health and medical products .

Battelle delivers effective, efficient, and comprehensive research strategies and trend analysis to meet the unique needs of government, and commercial clients.

Our validated assays are routinely used to support the analysis of samples from clinical trials that are conducted to measure the effectiveness of medical countermeasures.

Reserve C-130s begin aerial spraying in Louisiana

Below, reservists are targeting primarily mosquitoes and filth flies. These insects are capable of transmitting diseases such as West Nile Virus and various types of Encephalitis. If not controlled, the probability that people will contract these diseases, either in single incidents or in widespread outbreaks increases greatly.

Each aerial spray-modified C-130H is capable of spraying approximately 80,000 acres per day. Spray missions are normally conducted at dusk when the insects are most active.

"The product that will be used to combat the disease-spreading insects will be (highly toxic) Dibrom, which is an extremely effective material for mosquito control, and at the amounts that are applied, is an extremely safe material as well. Typically we apply Dibrom at a rate of 1/2 to 1 oz. per acre. When properly applied at these application rates, Dibrom is virtually non-toxic to humans, while eliminating a majority of the flying mosquito population," said Maj. Karl Haagsma, a research entomologist with the 910th AW. (Research means “experimental”)

WARNING: Dibrom (NALEX) is as an organophosphate and highly toxic to humans and kills honey bees on contact

Below is an Air Force Reserve Modular Aerial Spray System, or MASS, is visible on the cargo deck of a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing based at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, as it sits on the flightline of the Kelly Field Annex here. The aircrews flying this modified C-130 are among more than 90 Reserve Citizen Airmen tasked to conduct mosquito control aerial spray operations over areas of eastern Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

