Are Viruses Even a Scientific Theory? Settling the Virus Debate
No RNA or DNA sequences have ever been proven to come from inside a virus. To do this a virus would need to be isolated and and those claims remain unproven.
There is no scientific chain of custody for the proof of virus isolation. The entire theory of viruses is based on a false assumption that some other scientists have already isolated a virus. This process can be described as proof of isolation by ECHO CHAMBER and HOUSE of MIRRORS.
Continue to the Video and Show Notes
Settling the Virus Debate (PDF)
