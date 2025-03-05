Original Youtube Post by Damien Willey:

“Egypt Just Handed Netanyahu His Backside On A Plate”

Damien Willey: Egypt have just spelt out detailed plans for what could potentially lead to the end of Benjamin Netanyahu's time in power. Right, so we’ve finally got the details of the Egyptian led plan for the reconstruction of Gaza. It is detailed, it is thorough, it still raises a few questions, but compared to the Israel and Trump endorsed plan, it is orders of magnitude better, not that that was a very high bar to cross, when the alternative is forced displacement of the entire Gaza Strip to neighbouring countries who have not only refused that, but have now come up with and gained the backing of Arab leaders from across the Middle East. Gaza has endured months of destruction and is now at the mercy of Israel once again as they cut off aid supplies and resume strikes, to all intents and purposes ending the ceasefire as they have because they’ve once again changed the rules and demand everyone else accept that or else.

The world is tired at seeing Israel act with impunity, now a plan to restore Gaza is on the table, the small matter of putting Israel in their place and removing them from this equation, much as this plan also removes Hamas from it as well, must be approached. If the entire Middle East can now finally speak with one voice, backing this plan as something they want to see delivered, then how they choose to deal with Israel next, as they must, is critical. Right, so it is hardly breaking news to anyone on the planet I shouldn’t think by this point that Gaza is in ruins and its population war weary and utterly traumatised by the death and destruction meted out on them and their loved ones, but there may be good news on the horizon in the aftermath of this catastrophe. Egypt as we know has been working on a plan to rebuild and they have now announced a very ambitious $53 billion plan to reconstruct Gaza and their proposal has garnered support from across Middle Eastern Arab nations in attendance in Cairo yesterday for this plan to finally be made public and the Palestinian Authority, massively criticised for their aiding and abetting Israeli atrocity in the West Bank were also in attendance and some intriguing news came from them too, which I’ll come onto in a moment.

The Israeli genocide of Gaza has of course resulted in unprecedented levels of destruction. Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble, critical infrastructure has been obliterated, and tens of thousands of civilians were killed or injured and many more than that have been forcibly displaced from their homes. War crimes every one of them. The international community, human rights organisations, we as ordinary observers have for months condemned Israel’s actions as disproportionate and genocidal, accusing it of targeting civilian populations and infrastructure because that is exactly what they have been doing. Homes, schools, hospitals, everything levelled because it is Hamas, or a Hamas base, no matter how ridiculous and illegal the act. Israel will justify anything it does without restraint. The devastation has left what is left Gaza’s original 2.3 million inhabitants in dire need of humanitarian assistance and long-term reconstruction.