“AN INCONVENIENT STUDY” by Del Bigtree

“An Inconvenient Study” is an award-winning film produced by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and Emmy Award-winning journalist Del Bigtree. The film premiered globally on October 12, 2025, and has been viewed by millions, sparking international discussion on unpublished vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated study conducted within the Henry Ford Health System. The film investigates what happened to this study, which was initiated after Bigtree challenged a medical institution to perform a thorough comparative study on the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

The documentary, which won Best Film at the Malibu Film Festival, explores the health outcomes of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children, aiming to reveal connections to the chronic disease rates in America. The film asserts that the study found unvaccinated children to be significantly healthier than their vaccinated counterparts, a finding that Bigtree states challenges mainstream assumptions about vaccine safety and public health. “An Inconvenient Study” is available to stream globally for free at AnInconvenientStudy.com, and Bigtree has encouraged wide sharing of the film.