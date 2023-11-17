The Jerusalem Post Quoting U.S. Lt. General Richard Clark

Introduction by Global Research

Author Ben Bartee confirms in the article below, quoting Lt General Richard Clark that:

Americans Troops are “prepared to die for the Jewish State”

What should be understood by this statement is that the US and Israel have a longstanding Military “Partnership” as well as a “Signed” Military Agreement” (classified) regarding Israel’s attack on Gaza. Our analysis confirms that the U.S. is pulling the strings.

Lt. General Richard Clark is U.S. Third Air Force Commander, among the highest-ranking military officers in the U.S. Armed Forces.

While he refers to Juniper Cobra, “a joint military exercise that has been conducted for almost a decade”, his statement points to a much broader military-intelligence agreement (classified) which no doubt consists on the unconditional endorsement of the Israeli genocidal attack against Gaza by President Joe Biden, leading to the annexation of all Palestine territories to the State of Israel.

While this so-called “signed agreement” remains classified (not in the public domain), it would appear that Biden is obeying the orders of the perpetrators of this diabolical military agenda.

Does President Biden have the authority (under this “Signed agreement”) to save the lives of innocent civilians including the children of Palestine:

Q (Inaudible) Gaza ceasefire, Mr. President?

THE PRESIDENT: Pardon me?

Q What are the chances of a Gaza ceasefire?

THE PRESIDENT: None. No possibility.

White House Press Conference, November 9, 2023

Lt. General Clark confirms that:

“U.S. troops could be put under Israeli commanders in the battlefield”, which suggests that the genocide is implemented by Netanyahu on behalf of the United States.

Everything indicates that the US military and intelligence apparatus are behind Israel’s criminal bombing and invasion of Gaza.

It is worth noting that a federal complaint (PDF), was filed on November 13, against President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, accusing them of:

“failure to prevent and complicity in the Israeli government’s unfolding genocide”.

This case is brought on behalf of Palestinian human rights organizations and individuals to enforce what is perhaps the most basic and important legal, and moral, obligation in the world – the obligation to prevent genocide, the destruction of a people.

This duty is enshrined in the 1948 Genocide Convention, to which the United States, Israel and Palestine have all acceded, and it is judicially enforceable as a peremptory norm of customary international law. Plaintiffs seek an order of this Court requiring that the President of the United States, the Secretary of State, and the Secretary of Defense adhere to their duty to prevent, and not further, the unfolding genocide of Palestinian people in Gaza.

Michel Chossudovsky, November 16, 2023

The multinational corporate state’s apparent goal here — it can only be inferred, based on the behavior of key, high-level state actors — is to test how in-your-face the governing authorities can get with their Israel First agenda without inflicting serious political damage on themselves.

So far, for reasons that are disconcerting if not inexplicable, the Make America Great Again movement, by and large, with a few notable exceptions like Candace Owens who suggested that Nikki Haley should run for president of Israel, appears to be taking it good and hard. The spineless sycophants ought to swap those MAGA caps with “Cucks For Israel” replacements.

Via Jerusalem Post:

“’As far as decision-making, it is a partnership,’ [Lt. Gen. Richard Clark] continued, stressing nonetheless that ‘at the end of the day it is about the protection of Israel – and if there is a question in regards to how we will operate, the last vote will probably go to Zvika [Haimovitch].’

Washington and Israel have signed an agreement which would see the US come to assist Israel with missile defense in times of war and, according to Haimovitch, “I am sure once the order comes we will find here US troops on the ground to be part of our deployment and team to defend the State of Israel.”

And those US troops who would be deployed to Israel, are prepared to die for the Jewish state, Clark said. ’We are ready to commit to the defense of Israel and anytime we get involved in a kinetic fight there is always the risk that there will be casualties. But we accept that – as every conflict we train for and enter, there is always that possibility,’ he said.”

Notice the glaring — and quite remarkable in its brazenness — lack of any pretext of American troops in the Middle East promoting American national security interests whatsoever (a wild concept, admittedly) in this rhetoric from Lt. Gen. Clark.

It’s straight to the servicing of Israel.

The question is: why bother wearing an American flag on that uniform at all?

Better yet (Below), why not swap the whole thing out wholesale for an IDF uniform like the one that Rep. Brian Mast wore in the American Congress last month, who somehow escaped so much as a word of criticism from his Republican comrades, much less censure and removal from office?

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

