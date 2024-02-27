America: Freedom to Fascism - Aaron Russo (Director's Cut)
Filmmaker Aaron Russo examines the process of taxation and the state of freedom in America. He finds proof that there is no law requiring citizens to pay federal income taxes.
Henry Ford said, “It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.”
First released on Jan 28, 2006, Aaron Russo’s documentary has grown more important in our blatantly fascistand evil, Pandemic World Order.
If you saw it before, watch it again. The lessons learned have gained the traction of immediacy as a stark warning of an engineered social and financial collapse.
Thanks for this post. Link to the original source?