A landmark Alzheimer’s paper from 2006, which has been the basis for treatment of the degenerative disease, has been retracted for containing fabricated images, making it the second most sighted medical paper to be rescinded. What does this mean for the multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical industry and 132 other publications now under scrutiny?

Nearly seven million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and not all of them are retirement age. In the past few years, there has been a 200% increase in the number of Americans diagnosed in their 50s, 40s, and even in their 30s. (Source)

RETRACTED ARTICLE: A specific amyloid-β protein assembly in the brain impairs memory (Nature)

Letter published on 16 March 2006 and retracted on 24 June 2024

No aluminium, no Alzheimer’s disease

Professor Chris Exley | 9th June 2017 | Alzheimer’s & Dementia, Men's Health, Neurodiversity, Women's Health

The Emperor is Naked: No aluminium, no Alzheimer’s disease. This is the, perhaps unexpected, conclusion of a new open access paper published in Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. Putting the headline in context what is actually being suggested is that brain content of aluminium is a catalyst for Alzheimer’s disease. In the absence of pathologically significant deposits of aluminium in brain tissue there would not be any (acute) Alzheimer’s disease within a normal lifespan of say 100 years. Support for this conclusion has been building over the last decade or so and has now been put on an unequivocally firm footing by recent research demonstrating the exceedingly high content of aluminium in brain tissue in individuals who died with a diagnosis of familial Alzheimer’s disease.

Aluminum Should Now Be Considered a Primary Etiological Factor in Alzheimer’s Disease (Professor Chris Exley)

Abstract

“In this paper, I have summarized the experimental and largely clinical evidence that implicates aluminum as a primary etiological factor in Alzheimer’s disease. The unequivocal neurotoxicity of aluminum must mean that when brain burdens of aluminum exceed toxic thresholds that it is inevitable that aluminum contributes toward disease. Aluminum acts as a catalyst for an earlier onset of Alzheimer’s disease in individuals with or without concomitant predispositions, genetic or otherwise. Alzheimer’s disease is not an inevitable consequence of aging in the absence of a brain burden of aluminum.” (Source) (PDF)

CDC: Aluminum in Vaccines

Aluminum salts, such as aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, and aluminum potassium sulfate have been used safely in vaccines for more than 70 years. Aluminum salts were initially used in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s with diphtheria and tetanus vaccines after it was found they strengthened the body's immune response to these vaccines.

Aluminum dust from geoengineering

A retired USAF brigadier general, Gen. Charles Jones, has been quoted from a public source as stating, "These white aircraft spray trails are the result of scientifically verifiable spraying of aluminum particles and other toxic heavy metals, polymers and chemicals."

Video: The Dimming (Geoengineering Watch)

GeoengineeringWatch.org

Aluminium in human brain tissue - Professor Chris Exley | 8th May 2020

We have now measured the concentration of aluminium in human brain tissue from over two hundred donors involving at least five different brain banks. This equates to several thousand individual brain tissue samples. We have information relating to sporadic and familial Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, cancer, epilepsy and autism. If I am honest, I am slightly bemused when, correctly, the question is asked about brain aluminium content in ‘control’ tissues. Bemused because such a question does suggest that the presence of an established neurotoxin, known to cause dialysis encephalopathy, is perhaps ‘normal’ and not a cause for concern.

We recently asked the question as to how much aluminium in human brain tissue is too much (Aluminium in human brain tissue: how much is too much?) and we described an experiment in the paper to answer this question. We now have the data from this new study on the aluminium content of brain tissue from donors with no known neurological impairment and no identifiable neurodegenerative disease. The results are published in Nature’s Scientific Reports (Aluminium in human brain tissue from donors without neurodegenerative disease: A comparison with Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and autism) and they are unequivocal.