Alex Newman Admonishes Gov. DeSantis to "BAN the JAB" That Killed His Father.
The Bioweapon Injection Killed his Father
Gov. DeSantis has the obligation to protect the citizens of Florida from this wicked crime-spree masquerading as a vaccination.
Florida’s surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo appears in public interviews frequently to highlight the dangerous Pfizer and Moderna injections, falsely promoted as safe and effective “vaccines”. Dr. Ladapo is interviewed by Del Bigtree on Dec 21, 2023.
Dr. Tom Cowan: RFK, Jr. = trustworthy.