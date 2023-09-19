Accusations that Lahaina Crime Scene is Being Looted For Precious Metals, Stones, Gold and Diamonds

Unidentified FDA Workers are not wearing mandatory HAZMAT suits to qualify them to perform any task inside the hazmat area. There is no chain of custody on items removed. This presents the opportunity for outright theft of precious metals, stones, gold or diamonds or itmes of historical and personal value

Lahaina Town is a CRIME SCENE! Demand an ESTOPPEL NOW

A Plea for Justice: Jeffrey Steven Demands Comprehensive Investigation into Fire Tragedy

In a potent and urgent testimony before the governing body, Jeffrey Steven of the House of Jarrett stands firm in his call for an in-depth investigation into the devastating fire that has shaken the community. Bearing a message imbued with a deep concern for the proper handling of what he deems a 'crime scene,' Steven calls attention to the alleged mishandling of evidence and potential obfuscation of facts by various parties involved. Bringing his extensive experience in construction and environmental safety to the fore, he raises alarming questions about the practices being employed in the investigation, alluding to potential missteps and negligence by various authorities ranging from the environmental agencies to the electric department. Invoking a moral duty before a higher power and drawing upon his own near-death experiences to underline the gravity of the situation, Steven passionately urges for an immediate estoppel, paving the way for a transparent and external investigation that seeks to uncover the truth behind the tragic event, holding the promise of justice for the victims, and preventing such a catastrophe in the future.

Breaking Point: Maui Resident Demands Government Accountability in Emotional Testimony

In a heartfelt and powerful testimony on September 14, Maui resident Mario Vendetti steps forward, urging the Maui County Council to launch investigations at both the state and county levels, with a keen eye on Governor Josh Green, over the tragic fire that engulfed the historic town of Lahaina.

9/14/2023 - MAUI CITY COUNCIL, CITIZENS COMMENT

The aftermath of the devastating August 2023 wildfires on Maui Island, the community gathered in an electrifying county council hearing, a confluence of passion, anger, and Aloha spirit. Witness the unparalleled highlights in a 50-minute special where the heartbeats of many resonate in a symphony of appreciation, frustration, and healing. Dive deep into the raw testimonies of the people directly affected, those who faced the wildfire’s wrath, and the heroes who emerged from the tragic event. A rollercoaster of emotions unfolds as we bring you closer to the ground zero of the catastrophe, presenting a kaleidoscope of perspectives that paint a vivid picture of resilience, community, and the inherent spirit of Aloha. For those who wish to delve deeper and explore the complete footage of the testimony, visit the official website here: akaku.com. Join us in this emotional journey as we stand in solidarity with the Maui community. Be sure to like, share, and subscribe to stay updated on the latest developments.

YOU CAN File Complaints Against Maui County Officials

INTENTIONAL DEATH TRAP “If I had listened to the Police..I’d Be Dead” Lahaina Fire Survivor Story

A MUST SEE! Herzog Family Escapes Lahaina Fire

Coast Guard Captain Shares HORRIFYING Stories from Lahaina Fire Survivors

REAL HELP is Being Delivered EVERY DAY to the Lahaina Fire Survivors - Citizen Church