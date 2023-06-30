ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., presents the damning facts of America’s systematic failure to uphold its federally mandated duty to the public to assure vaccine safety, in a presentation to the Arizona State Senate you’ll never forget.

Aaron's presentation was included as part of a two-day event where Aaron's official "testimony" was read into the official record of Arizona’s Novel COVID South Western Intergovernmental Committee. (NCSWIC),

“Aaron Siri, the lead counsel for ICAN, delivered compelling testimony at the Arizona Novel COVID South Western Intergovernmental Committee (NCSWIC), an important platform dedicated to addressing the challenges and lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, and charting a path forward.” (Excellent testimony…many will learn much about the vaccine industry in general-2 hours)

- Mark Skidmore, Professor of Economics at Michigan State University (Source)

