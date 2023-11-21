By Patricia Harrity on November 19, 2023

Woltz claims Reiner is being harassed for exposing German Chancellor, Olaf Sholtz in German Courts.

“The hapless Olaf Sholz and his government in Germany are as popular as Monkey Pox in a gay bath house so they have to shut down the facts now revealed that the vaccine they forced on their people has killed far more than the Wuhan virus.

The data has shockingly revealed that the vaccinated population accounted for 95% of COVID-19 deaths in the 12 months between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. (Link)

They must suppress the truth of these 17 million deaths—and anyone telling it—which is why they plotted to destroy Reiner Füellmich.