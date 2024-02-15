Is there a weather modification conspiracy taking place? What methods would climate geoengineers use to change precipitation rates, cloud coverage, UV radiation and other aspects of meteorology? ‘Financial Rebellion’ hosts welcome guest Dane Wigington to the show for exciting discourse on this hot topic.

The Dimming

A Documentary by GeoenginneringWatch.org and Dane Wigington

One example of chemtrail photoshop tampering is in the 1970 movie “THE RAILWAY CHILDREN”. In 2005 the film was re-introduced with chemtrails added to the new promotional video HERE

Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt Reports a Hollywood producer friend, was paid $60 million dollas to add “chemtrails” to old Disney movies

Screen-shots revealing the chemtrail line added to the original 1970 frame in 2005

Below is the video that compares the original 1970 production with the photoshopped promotional version from the 2005. Notice that not only in the chmtrail added in the upper left corner but the skies are no longer blue and appear a pea green in color.

In 2010 it’s reported that the company responsible for producing the photoshopped 2005 promotional video with the added chemtrail, actually confessed to adding it.

Reported at CHECK THE EVIDENCE

“The chemtrails were indeed ‘on-purpose’ in our Virgin Trains ‘Return of the Train’ ad. If you look closely in the background you can also see a block of modern flats on the horizon. This juxtaposition of old and new aims to highlight the new beginnings of the modern Virgin Train. In 2004, Virgin Trains began to roll out their new fleet of new trains, the Pendolino, to the West Coast line. It was deemed to be time to address their ultimate ambition – to become the nation’s transport provider of choice. We wanted to encourage consumers to make an active, positive choice to take the train rather than driving or opting to fly – and to keep doing so over time. So, as you can see, the chemtrails were used as a tool, although subtle, to address the above. Many thanks

Far from explaining why air pollution would be a good idea in order to promote a return to travel by rail, the response confirms how they regard chemtrails as something new in 2005 that was not available to see during the original 1970’s film production.