NOW WE’RE NAMING NAMES

New Book — An Indictment of Those who Covered Up the WTC Evidence

The documentary film “9/11: Blueprint for Truth - The Architecture of Destruction” was directed by Ken Jenkins and produced by Ken Jenkins, Hummux, and 911TV.org. Architect, Richard Gage is the sole commenter in the film and is associated with Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. The film was released in 2008 where Gage presents overwhelming evidence for controlled demolition of the Twin Towers and WTC 7. The film analyzes the data objectively to support the controlled demolition hypothesis, that best fits the data while the government’s “fire collapse at free fall speed” theory does not.

On November 7, 2008, Vietnam era war veteran, Harold Saive sent Gage’s DVD presentation to the U.S Dept. of Justice under penalty of “MISPRISION OF TREASON”. In the United States misprision of treason is a federal offense, committed where someone who has knowledge of the commission of any treason against the United States, conceals such knowledge and does not inform the President, a federal judge, a State governor, or a State judge (18 U.S.C. § 2382). It is punishable by a fine and up to seven years in federal prison. It is also a crime punishable under the criminal laws of many states, such as California. … SEE THE LETTER HERE

A reply from Michael J. Heimbach, the DOJ’s Counterterrorism Division agent, dated 12/22/2008 thanked Mr. Saive for the “lead’ in the “ongoing” 9/11 investigation. Agent Heimbach went so far as to affirm Gage’s evidence is import: “Mr. Gage presents an interesting theory backed by thorough research and analysis”. Agent Heimbach claimed the evidence would be used in their investigation, “before making an unbiased decision”.

Americans have been “waiting” for the government’s unbiased decision for far too long.

We now know there is overwhelming evidence that 9/11 was a false flag and government sponsored terrorism on U.S. soil.

SEE HEIMBACH’S LETTER HERE