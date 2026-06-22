News Paradigm

News Paradigm

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Richard's avatar
Richard
6d

Thanks Harold for you action 20 years ago. It's a damn shame our government is so criminal in service to the Zionist agenda.

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Pete Ross's avatar
Pete Ross
6d

It wasn’t even real steel it was tennis rackets.

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